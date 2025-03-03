Game Night Cheating: America’s Hidden Epidemic

UNO card game packaging are seen in a store in Poland on April 19, 2022. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Did you get caught cheating? Look, relationships are complicated. You’ve got love, trust, shared passwords, and the delicate balance of who takes the garbage out first. But according to a new poll, a staggering 33% of Americans are in relationships where their partner has openly admitted to cheating.

Before you start furiously texting your significant other, relax—no one’s talking about secret rendezvous at a sketchy motel off the interstate cheating. This is about cheating at poker, “Monopoly,” and “Mario Kart.”

Yeah. The real homewreckers? Blue shells, fake Draw Fours, and people who insist on being the banker in Monopoly without any oversight. Or people who write about their favorite board games (sounds to me like Screamin’ Scott is trying to trick us). There are even guides on how to cheat at Uno!

How Often Do People Cheat at Games?

A poll asked people how often they, uh, “strategically bend the rules” in board games, card games, or video games. The results? CHEATING is a national crisis:

51% of people claim they never cheat. (These are the ones who get blindsided when Grandma pulls out a stash of hidden Scrabble tiles.)

Who Are the Biggest Cheaters?

Turns out, some people are more likely to embrace their inner game-night villain than others.

Men cheat more than women. (Shocking. Next, we’ll find out they also steal fries off your plate.)

(Shocking. Next, we’ll find out they also steal fries off your plate.) People from the coasts cheat more than Midwesterners. (Something about fresh sea air makes people morally flexible, apparently.)

(Something about fresh sea air makes people morally flexible, apparently.) Young people cheat more than older folks. (Which is wild, considering how many grandparents have never lost at Rummy. Coincidence? I think not.)

Speaking of seniors—out of 6,000 people polled, exactly 0% of them said they “always” cheat. Only 1% said they cheat “often,” and 2% admitted to cheating “sometimes.” Either older folks are truly honorable, or they’re just way better at hiding it.

Why Do People Cheat?

One word: Winning.

Some people are just built differently.

12% of people say they care a lot about winning casual games. (These are the ones who “practice” before game night.)

Final Thoughts

So, what have we learned? If you’re losing at game night, there’s a pretty good chance someone at the table is stacking the deck against you. Maybe it’s your partner. Maybe it’s your best friend. Maybe it’s your sweet, innocent grandma who’s secretly a master manipulator. And not everyone is going to take it well.

Either way—keep an eye on the banker. And if you see someone “accidentally” knocking over the game board when they’re losing? They were never your real friend.

Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.