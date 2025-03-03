Isaiah Stewart Upping His Defensive Game, Giving Pistons the Advantage This Season

Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the LA Clippers at Little Caesars Arena on February 24, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart is upping his defensive game this season. As a player who is more than the sum of his stats, Stewart has played an integral role in the Pistons’ latest winning streak. His defensive abilities have attracted attention around the league, namely his rim protection.

“He’s also just strong at the rim, and guys who try to go through him usually end up going back the other direction,” noted Aaron Kellerstrass in a report for the Piston Powered website.

Stewart’s offensive tools aren’t too shabby, either. He’s scoring 5.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game in less than 20 minutes.

Beyond these successes, Stewart is doubling down on improvements to make him a better asset for the Pistons. He’s significantly improved his ball-handling skills, reducing turnovers to only one per game. His improved hand coordination means he’s been able to secure passes and finish crucial plays around the rim.

Additionally, Stewart is developing a reliable post-game, calling on a baby hook shot to build part of his arsenal. He’s also incorporated a floater into his scoring strategies, hitting 59.3% of his two-point shots on the season with the new tools he’s been developing.

In short, Isaiah Stewart is the glue holding the Pistons together, Kellerstrass said. “When he’s in the game, you know it. His defense will get him some attention for postseason awards, but he has also added nuance to his game that has been a big part of this team’s success.”