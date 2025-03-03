Michigan Police Crackdown On Car Window Tint Intensifies

Michigan Police have sent a clear message to people driving with illegal window tints on their vehicles. This is due to safety concerns, as tinted windows can obstruct visibility.
How Michigan State Police Are Enforcing The Laws
Police can pull over and ticket drivers for illegal window tinting.
Window tint violations can be enforced as a primary offense, meaning drivers can be stopped for this reason alone. Some tickets may be waived if drivers remove the tint within two weeks and pay a small fine.
What Does The Current Law Say About Window Tint?
Michigan law prohibits tints with more than 35% solar reflectivity.
The rear side and rearview windows can be covered with a window tint that lets in a minimum of 35% light. Michigan law allows medical exemptions.
Law also protects officers on duty during traffic stops for safety.
What Will Driving With Over Tinted Windows Cost You?
Drivers who receive a waivable ticket may have points added to their driving record if they reinstall the tint.
Drivers may be cited for vision obstruction, which can carry two points.
Dearborn Police Are Ramping Up Enforcement
Since the initiative began on Dec. 26, Dearborn officers have issued about 850 tickets for tint violations, Chief Issa Shahin told the Free Press on Friday.
“It’s against the law, and it’s something that we’ve really started to focus on, and I don’t see us stopping anytime soon,” he said.
Why The Fuss Over Tinted Windows?
According to police, illegal window tints pose serious safety risks for officers and the public. For law enforcement, heavily tinted windows make it difficult to see inside a vehicle during a traffic stop, leaving officers unaware of how many occupants are inside or whether someone may be armed. From a public safety standpoint, pedestrians often ensure the driver sees them before crossing the street, which dark tints can obstruct.
The Law On The Books
Michigan law, MCL 257.709, allows tints on the rear side windows, rear window, and the top four inches of the front side windows. A non-reflective tint is also allowed on the top four inches of the windshield; a medical exemption permits tint on the front windows with a doctor’s prescription. While the state does not regulate tint darkness, it prohibits tints with more than 35% solar reflectivity.
The Car Sounds Effects Played On Some Of Rocks Greatest Songs
Throughout rock history car sounds effects have ended up on many of Rock’s Greatest Songs. Many of the effects set the mood of the song. To paint a picture of what the artist was trying to convey in the music. Car effects were used a lot in the 50s & 60s when there was a fad called Tragedy Songs in which someone ended up dying. Even novelty songs used a lot of sound effects in general. Lindley Armstrong “Spike” Jones was an American musician and bandleader specializing in spoof arrangements of popular songs and classical music. Ballads receiving the Jones treatment were punctuated with gunshots, whistles, cowbells, hiccups, burps, and outlandish and comedic vocals. Laughing so hard I would lose my breath sometimes.
The List Of Car Songs With Car Sounds
There are lists of songs about cars over the years, songs talk about engines but how many actually have the sound of engines in them as a sound effect? Here are the ones that I could think of off the top of my head. The Beach Boys, Jan & Dean there were plenty of songs that had sound effects of cars revved up supercars, screeching tires, busting glass, and car drag racing. From Kiss’s Detroit Rock City to Some of rock and roll’s great instrumentals
The Motor City Music Connection
How can you forget the Motor City? The place where they built the cars and played guitars. Lots of the music culture was cars and bars. Artists like Bob Seger, Alice Cooper, The MC5, Iggy Pop, Mitch Ryder, and the Detroit Wheels. WCSX‘s Donielle Flynn has Detroit Artists and cars here
Car Sounds In Rock Songs
Enjoy the list of car sounds in rock songs. Some you know some you might have forgotten over the years. Any that I have missed feel free to contact me by clicking here
Jeff Beck-Roy's Toy
Suggested by a WCSX listener as I was making this list. You can’t have a list without Jeff Beck. I agree totally on this pick is a favorite of his fans. ” You Had It Coming,” was the eighth studio album by guitarist Jeff Beck, released in December 2000.
Kiss - Detroit Rock City (Original Full Length Version)
“Detroit Rock City,” released on their 1976 album Destroyer. The song was written byPaul Stanley. Stanley recalls, “But I didn’t know what the song was about except it was about Detroit. And then I remembered on the previous tour, I think it was in Charlotte, somebody had gotten hit by a car and killed outside the arena. I remember thinking how weird it is that people’s lives end so quickly.
Johnny Fortune Dragster
Johnny Fortune was aSession performer, bassist, and guitarist Johnny Fortune has been in the music business a long time. In the early years, he did session work for big names like Sam Cooke, Barbara George, Glen Campbell, and he even toured with the Beach Boys.
Van Halen - Runnin' With The Devil
The Van Halen Famous intro is all the band members’ own car horns. The horns were taken from the band’s own cars, including Alex’s Opel, Eddie’s Volvo, a Mercedes Benz and a Volkswagen. The horns were mounted in a box and powered by two car batteries, with a foot switch to turn them on and off.
Primus - Jerry Was A Race Car Driver
“Jerry Was a Race Car Driver” is a song by Americanrock band Primus. The song tells the stories of two characters, Jerry, an ill-fated race car driver who collides with a telephone pole while driving intoxicated (hence the use of “was”, in the title), and Captain Pearce, a retired fireman.
The Beach Boys - 409
“409, ” Its title refers to an automobile fitted with Chevrolet’s 409-cubic-inch-displacement “big block” V-8 engine. Nothing can catch her Nothing can touch my 409 Giddy up 409 Giddy up 409. Can’t wait to hear the first song about an electric car.
Madness - Driving In My Car
If you remember MTV music television this song used to play all the time from the band Madness. They’re hit song was called,” Our House.” this song is about a car. Madness is a perfect musical representation of British humor. It’s dry, it’s a bit menacing, but it’s so so so good. Check out Madness on Facebook: http://bit.ly/29eYRxw
Roxy Music - Love Is The Drug
From the very first moment with the footstep and car door opening sound effects you just know you’re about to set off on a thrilling trip. The song is also part of WCSX’s Classic Cuts
Billy Joel - Movin'Out
In 1977 Billy Joel’s hit song Movin Out ( Anthony’s Song) came out. The lyrics refer to the New York immigrant, middle class, work ethic: taking pride in working long hours to afford the outward signs of having “made it” in America. It’s called “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song) at 2:45 in the song it takes off in a classic car squealing tires and going through all 4 gears.
Sammy Hagar I Can't Drive 55
“I Can’t Drive 55” is the lead single and first track from Sammy Hagar‘s eighth studio album VOA in 1984. Hagar wrote the song in response to receiving a speeding ticket in New York State, for driving 62 mph on a road with a 55 mph speed limit, “Two o’clock in the morning, I’m driving a rental car to Albany, from Albany to Lake Placid. Four-lane Highway, not a soul, I’m going about 62 miles an hour exactly. Cop pulls me, a little wet I didn’t even know while I was going the speed limit changed. I’m sitting there, I was so burnt, I was just exhausted. I just handed him my driver’s license, handed the Rent-A-Car stuff. He starts to write it up and the guy said how fast is 62. I said like ‘I thought it was 65′, you know, We give tickets around here for 62!’. You know like ‘Where have you been?’. I went 55, get to my house, wrote the song. Oh man, I mean, four o’clock in the morning. I picked up my guitar. I just wrote that damn song. It came that quick.”
Expressway To Your Heart The Soul Survivors
“Expressway to Your Heart” by the Soul Survivors appeared on their 1967 album, “When the Whistle Blows Anything Goes.”
Transfusion by Nervous Norvus (1956)
Transfusion”, was a top-ten hit in May 1956, reaching number 8 on the Billboard
The lyrics in “Transfusion” concern a reckless driver who repeatedly gets seriously injured in car accidents by disregarding traffic laws (speeding, unsafe lane changes, and disregarding stop signs); he vows to never speed again after each accident, but quickly goes back to his dangerous driving habits after asking for (and receiving) a blood transfusion each time. This novelty song features the sound effects of a vehicle collision. The song was banned on many radio stations in the 1950s.
