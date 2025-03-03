Pistons Rookie Daniss Jenkins Honored as NBA G League Player of the Week

Daniss Jenkins #24 of the Detroit Pistons poses for a portrait during media day at Little Caesars Arena on September 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Detroit Pistons rookie Daniss Jenkins was honored as the NBA G League Player of the Week on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. This recognition comes after Jenkins led the Motor City Cruise to an undefeated 5-0 record during the week of Feb. 17.

Jenkins’ impressive scoring has earned him recognition as only the third player in franchise history to receive the G League Player of the Week award, according to a Rookie Wire report. He’s averaged 26.4 points, 5.8 assists, four rebounds, and 1.8 steals on 46% shooting from the three-point range. Jenkins is ranked second in the G League for points and field goals for games played Feb. 11 to 22.

During a standout performance against the Wisconsin Herd on Saturday, Feb. 22, Jenkins notched a career-high 41 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. Jenkins commands a favorable position among an elite group of players; he is one of only 18 players in the G League to score at least 40 points in a game this season.

Jenkins has signed a two-way contract with the Pistons and has played 35 games with the Motor City Cruise. He’s averaging 18.1 points, 5.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on a three-point shooting percentage of 35.3% from the three-point range. Earning 632 points this season, Jenkins ranks 13th in the G League in scoring and sixth in field goals (244).

At only 23 years old, Jenkins has spent most of his time working on developing his skills in the G League. He’s appeared in only four games for the Pistons, totaling about eight minutes of playing time.