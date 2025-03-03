Preservation Group Rallies to Save Detroit’s Ren-Cen From Demolition

Detroit's iconic Ren Cen complex building downtown

A Detroit preservation group has launched a campaign to save Detroit’s Ren-Cen from demolition. The City of Detroit had announced plans to demolish two towers of the Ren-Cen to create additional space along the city’s riverfront. Preservation Detroit, however, believes this move would harm the city’s historical landscape.

Aiming to stop the demolition from proceeding, Preservation Detroit has petitioned the National Register of Historic Places to add the Ren-Cen complex to its list. According to a Local 4 News Detroit report, the organization argues that the Ren-Cen is an essential part of Detroit’s civic and architectural heritage as it makes its case to save the structure from the wrecking ball.

To be considered for placement on the National Register of Historic Places, a structure must be at least 50 years old. While the Ren-Cen was completed in 1977, Preservation Detroit points to its 1973 construction date, a fine point that would qualify the building for historic designation.

Local 4 News invited city officials and representatives from Preservation Detroit to comment, but neither side responded as of Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.