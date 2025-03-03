Register Now; Spots Are Limited for Detroit Free Press Marathon & International Half-Marathon

Participants sprint along the race route, showcasing vibrant athletic gear and enthusiasm for the marathon.

If you’ve been waiting to register for the Detroit Free Press Marathon and International Half-Marathon, you’ll want to race to register now. Officials say the Marathon is close to selling out. The Marathon, International Half-Marathon, Motor City Half-Marathon, and Marathon Relay will be held on Sunday, Oct. 19.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, organizers said the Marathon and Supreme Challenge are nearing capacity. The Marathon is 87% full, while the International Half-Marathon is 85% full.

Registration for the racing events opened on Jan. 1. Last year, both events sold out three months before race day, the first time this sell-out has occurred.

In a statement shared with WXYZ-TV, race director Aaron Velthoven said organizers of the Marathon and Half-Marathon have witnessed increasing demand for registrations based on the growing interest in running and the race itself.

“To sell out really a couple of months before our international deadline is just unprecedented,” Velthoven said. “We’re the only race in the world that crosses international borders, so we get people from all over the world descending into Detroit to run our race. We’re very much a bucket-list race.”

The Detroit Free Press Marathon has been a part of Detroit’s racing community since the late 1970s. It began when Detroit Free Press managing editor Neal Shine witnessed the Falmouth Road Race and decided that the newspaper should sponsor a similar event for Detroit.

Today, the Marathon and Half-Marathon offer activities for every participant, from elite runners to casual walkers. A full slate of competitive events includes disabilities and relay divisions, a 5K walk/run, a competitive one-mile, and a fun run for children.

Several race registration options are available at various participation fee levels. Visit the Marathon’s website for more details.