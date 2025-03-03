Sidearming Reliever Chase Lee Could Claim Coveted Tigers’ Bullpen Spot in 2025

Chase Lee #65 of the Detroit Tigers poses for a portrait during Detroit Tigers Photo Day at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 19, 2025 in Lakeland, Florida.

As the Detroit Tigers settle into spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Florida, this week, MLB.com beat writer Jason Beck has made a dark-horse candidate prediction about right-handed reliever Chase Lee and his potential impact on the Tigers’ bullpen this season.

The Tigers acquired Lee from the Texas Rangers during a trade deadline deal involving Andrew Chafin, as reported by MLB.com. Lee came to the Tigers from a standout minor league season in 2024, during which he garnered a 2.75 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 36 innings split between the Detroit and Texas farm systems.

Beck noted how Lee’s late-season performance at Triple-A Toledo was highlighted by a 31-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 20 innings. That led to Detroit adding him to the 40-man roster to shield him from the Rule 5 Draft.

“He faces an uphill battle to crack a crowded Tigers bullpen,” Beck said, “but if manager A.J. Hinch wants more strikeouts in his relief corps, Lee presents an intriguing option.”

Writing for Motor City Bengals, Emma Lingan said Lee’s ability to “make hitters swing and miss thanks to his unique sidearm angle” could entice Detroit to give him a spot on the 26-man roster. Despite Lee’s talents, he faces a crowded bullpen with four relievers returning from last season: Beau Brieske, Will Vest, Tyler Horton, and Jason Foley. New additions to the mix include Tommy Kahnle and John Brebbia, along with Brenan Hanifee, Brant Hunter, Kenta Maeda, and Ty Madden, for limited bullpen spots.

“Even if he doesn’t break camp with the Tigers,” Lingan said, “we could be seeing his sidearm sweepers in Detroit at some point in 2025.”