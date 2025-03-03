This Day in Sports History: March 3

March is a big month in sport. College basketball’s March Madness takes place, National Basketball Association and Hockey League teams make their final push to clinch a playoff spot, and Major League Basketball spring training begins. Historically, March 3 has seen notable sports moments and legendary performances, including an all-time National Collegiate Athletic Association scoring record and transfers between Original Six NHL teams. Let’s take a look at these and other significant sporting moments.

College Basketball Tournament Moments

March 3 featured some major upsets in conference tournaments:

1951: Bill Mikvy of Temple University scored an NCAA basketball record of 73 points, including 54 straight, in a 93-69 win on the road at Wilkes College.

1956: At the Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Basketball Tournament, North Carolina State University beat Wake Forest, 76-64.

1962: Wake Forest defeated Clemson 77-66 in the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.

1979: The Southeastern Conference Men's Basketball Tournament saw Tennessee beat Kentucky, 75-69.

1979: At the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, the University of North Carolina defeated Duke University, 71-63.

At the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, the University of North Carolina defeated Duke University, 71-63. 2024: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark became the NCAA Division I all-time career scoring leader, surpassing Pete Maravich’s career total of 3,667 points. Clark’s 35 points in a win over visiting Ohio State brought her total to 3,685.

Blockbuster Trade and Hockey History

This day was about the trade of an elite player and a significant points milestone:

1920: The Montreal Canadiens set an NHL record, scoring 16 goals in a win over the Quebec Bulldogs.

1968: The Toronto Maple Leafs sent future Hockey Hall of Fame left winger Frank Mahovlich to rival Detroit Red Wings.

1968: Jean Beliveau of the Montreal Canadiens became the second NHLer to score 1,000 points.

1981: The New York Islanders' Mike Bossy scored his ninth and final hat trick of the season. He went on to score four goals, marking his fourth career four-goal game, in an 8-8 tie against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

1992: Mike Bossy's number 22 was the second jersey number retired by the New York Islanders.

Sports Moments

March 3 day featured unique stories across multiple sports:

1985: Bill Shoemaker became the first jockey to win $100 million.

1991: David Boon achieved his tenth test cricket century, scoring 109 (not out) in a match against the West Indies at Kingston.

1994: The United States Internal Revenue Service investigated baseball player Darryl Strawberry.

The United States Internal Revenue Service investigated baseball player Darryl Strawberry. 2018: Brian Ortega was the first to finish Frankie Edgar in mixed martial arts at the Ultimate Fighting Championship 222. The win earned him the Performance of the Night bonus.

Looking back at these March 3 statistics, several NHL challenges featured prominently. The UNC vs. Duke rivalry is considered one of the greatest in college basketball, with the two schools separated by only 11 miles. This historic matchup has been described as a Sonic Blockbuster.

This day also featured three Original Six NHL rivals: the Red Wings, Maple Leafs, and Canadiens. Montreal’s 16-goal record still stands today, and Jean Béliveau finished his career with 1,219 points, ranking 46th on the all-time list.