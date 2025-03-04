Float Tank Info, Myths, and Best Practices

This isn't the float tank that I used... I didn't think to take pictures, but I will next time. The concept is the same. You get in and you can close the lid (or leave open if you are more comfortable)

The technology of floating and float tanks has been around for a good 60 years, but people in the Middle East have been floating in the Dead Sea for thousands of years.

Originally, float tanks were called “sensory deprivation tanks.” Personally, I feel that “sensory deprivation tank” sounds a little intimidating. I don’t think I would be alone there. The rebranding of the tank to “float tank” is a lot easier to digest.

What are the Benefits of a Float Tank?

For me, I feel very relaxed and refreshed after a float. I also have skin issues (psoriasis) and my skin feels amazing after a float. I enjoy floating as a form of self-care. It helps reduce my stress levels too.

WebMD has a list of health benefits including easing mental anxiety and muscle tension. They say it also helps with migraines and encourage “detoxification since Epsom salts are high in magnesium, which can remove harmful substances such as free radicals from your body.” Free radicals are little tiny particles that can cause inflammation and harm your cell structure.

Float Tank Myths

It’s dangerous to fall asleep in float tanks. Even if you fall asleep in the tank, the water is so full of buoyancy, you can’t sink… in fact, you can’t really roll over either. To me, it feels like it’s not even water… it’s like I’m laying in a perfect mold of my own body… perfectly held while enjoy the warmth and salt waters of the float. Float tanks are dirty. I can’t speak for all places, but I float at True Rest and they are super clean. Not only are they super clean in the moment, they are also closed one day a week just to clean the the whole place down to the studs. Additionally, everyone showers before and after their float. Floating doesn’t help your sleep cycle. I beg to differ here as well. I always have a better night’s rest after I float and I wake up feeling more refreshed too.

Best Practices

Bring a bag. After your float, you shower. I like to have my preferred products with me. My place has products you can use, which is super thoughtful, but I have curly hair and I like what I like. Talk it over. I love going with someone when I float and talking about our experiences after. True Rest has a seated area where you can chill out, enjoy their oxygen bar and adult color or make music. I love that too. I feel like they make it a full experience. Do not wear a swimsuit. You have a private suite with your float tank, shower, and space to change. There is zero point in wearing a swimsuit when you float. Wear earplugs. True Rest provides earplugs which is awesome. The earplugs are of a malleable material. You roll it up, shove it in your ear (gently, of course) and you’re good to go. Turn the lights and sound off. You have the option for different colored lights and spa music or you can hook into your own playlist on your phone, but I prefer no light and no sound. I feel it allows me to attain a deeper state of meditation.

My Latest Float

Most recently, I brought my daughter, Mackenzie. She enjoyed the float tank experience too. She said her skin felt better and she felt relaxed. This was her first time and she was apprehensive before she went because she didn’t truly know what to expect. I asked her if she would want to go again and she said, “Yes,” so that’s awesome news!

If you decide to try floating, I wish you the best of experiences… and let me know how it goes! I love hearing experiences. Here’s a video with more info from the spa I use.

Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.