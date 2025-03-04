Michigan Mecca Honored for Its Vibrant Street Art

There’s something extra beautiful about street art that’s crafted from the heart. In Michigan, we have a lot of great street art that really shows the souls of their creators. Colorful, vibrant street art is a treasure, and it certainly helps beautify cities across the country and around the world. Now, Michigan is getting honored for its incredible street art.

Michigan Honored for Street Art

The experts at USA Today have released their tally of the best street art in America, as part of their 10 Best series. This series has experts picking spots for which to vote, and then readers vote for their favorites. “Street art is more than just eye-catching; it speaks to a city’s culture and personality, and it belongs to the entire community in a way few other forms of art can claim,” USA Today notes in the story.

No. 1 on the tally is Philadelphia. USA Today raves about Mural Arts Philadelphia, which was “founded in 1984 to empower professional and young Philadelphia artists to showcase their talents.”

Detroit, Michigan, comes in at No. 4 on the tally, which is a great showing. “You can take in Motor City’s mural art from the seat of your car. Detroit’s Grand River Creative Corridor stands out as a highlight, with nearly 100 murals between Rosa Parks Boulevard and Warren Avenue,” USA Today notes. It’s true that the Motor City has some of the best mural art around.

So, what exactly is the proper way to describe street art? It’s more than just splashes of color. According to Artland Magazine, “Street art is regarded as one of the largest art movements that has achieved huge popularity and is still rapidly growing as an art form.” They add that you’ll mainly find street art “in urban areas and public locations such as exterior walls of buildings, highway overpasses and bridges, and remarkably define the outlook of many neighborhoods and cities all around the world.”

The Art Story adds that, “Early graffiti writers of the 1960s and 70s co-opted this philosophy as they began to tag their names across the urban landscapes of New York City, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.” In addition, “As graffiti bloomed outward across the U.S., Street Art evolved to encompass any visual art created in public locations, specifically unsanctioned artwork.” STRAAT agrees, adding, “The ’60s and ’70s mark the birth of graffiti and street art culture. In these decades, we see the cultures develop out of their infancies and take their first steps towards adulthood.” Reach out to me with your favorite street art.

