This Day in Rock History: March 4

On March 4, 1946, Frank Sinatra released his debut solo album, The Voice of Frank Sinatra, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Sinatra is now one of the best-selling artists of all time. If you want to learn more about this day in music history, don’t go anywhere. In this article, you’ll find out which breakthrough hits, cultural milestones, notable recordings, and changes and challenges in rock music from March 4 made the biggest waves in the industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The breakthrough hits and milestones of March 4 that left their mark on rock music included the following:

1963: “Surfin’ USA” by the Beach Boys was a single released along with “Shut Down.” The song reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Surfin’ USA” by the Beach Boys was a single released along with “Shut Down.” The song reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 1967: The Rolling Stones had their fourth No. 1 hit in the U.S. on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their song “Ruby Tuesday.” It was included in the U.S. version of the Between the Buttons album.

Cultural Milestones

The following events on March 4 had a significant impact on rock culture:

1972: For the first and only time, Badfinger received a Gold-certified single for the hit “Day After Day.” This was the band’s highest-charting song in the U.S., where it peaked at No. 4.

For the first and only time, Badfinger received a Gold-certified single for the hit “Day After Day.” This was the band’s highest-charting song in the U.S., where it peaked at No. 4. 1989: The merger of Time Inc. and Warner Communications was announced. Time Warner was the largest media company in the world at the time.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several iconic songs and albums were recorded or released on this date, including the following:

1970: A day before the end of his Self Portrait sessions, Bob Dylan recorded “Days of ’49,” Wigwam,” “Went to See the Gypsy,” “Early Morning Rain,” and several other songs. The album received mixed reviews.

A day before the end of his Self Portrait sessions, Bob Dylan recorded “Days of ’49,” Wigwam,” “Went to See the Gypsy,” “Early Morning Rain,” and several other songs. The album received mixed reviews. 1984: The Police played their final concert at the Royal Melbourne Showgrounds in Melbourne, Australia. This show concluded their Synchronicity Tour and was one of the last the band ever played together.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A few of the most noteworthy changes and challenges in rock music that took place on March 4 include the following:

1966: A statement made by John Lennon during an interview published in London’s Evening Standard newspaper started the “Bigger Than Jesus” scandal. He was quoted as claiming that the Beatles were more popular than Jesus, a comment he later apologized for.

A statement made by John Lennon during an interview published in London’s Evening Standard newspaper started the “Bigger Than Jesus” scandal. He was quoted as claiming that the Beatles were more popular than Jesus, a comment he later apologized for. 2001: The leather-clad biker from the Village People, Glenn Hughes, died at age 50. He had been battling lung cancer and passed away at his apartment in Manhattan.

Contemporary rock music is still significantly influenced by hits, events, and performances of the past, including those on March 4. These moments continue to resonate with fans around the world, substantially impacting the rock music genre.