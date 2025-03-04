Van Halen’s First Tour Stop In Michigan Was The Historic Masonic Temple In Detroit

Van Halen’s First Tour began in 1978. The World Tour was the first concert tour in support of their debut album. The tour covered mainly North America, with 125 shows in the United States and two shows in Canada, 38 shows in Europe, and seven shows in Japan. There were 172 shows in total over a 10-month period.

Van Halen’s First Tour Makes A Stop As An Opener

As wild as the stories go when it comes to Van Halen, some do not remember that on the first tour, our boys were the supporting act for Journey and Montrose. That’s right, Journey!

Journey released their fourth album, Infinity, their first album with new lead singer Steve Perry. Van Halen’s explosive live shows were the opposite of many other top rock bands’ performances at the time.

Van Halen’s set list often included material later appearing on Van Halen II. Journey was intimidated by Van Halen and considered kicking them off the tour.

In an interview with the Eddie Trunk Podcast, Michael Anthony reflects on Van Halen’s 1978 tour supporting Journey. He regards the tour as a stand-out of his career, recalling that “we were just freaking fired up so much that first tour in ‘78 with Dave Lee Roth.”

On March 10th, 1978, Van Halen made their first Detroit show with Journey at the Masonic Temple in Detroit.

VH Also Opened For Montrose and Black Sabbath

In a wild twist of fate, Van Halen opened for the band Montrose, which featured future Van Halen lead singer Sammy Hagar. After David Lee Roth left the band, Sammy Hagar joined Van Halen in 1985. Hagar was the band’s lead singer until he was fired and then rejoined for a reunion tour in 2004.

Black Sabbath had Van Halen open several shows, including September 18th, 1978, at Cobo Hall.

Ozzy said they walked in as ‘Eruption’ was going on. Ozzy said, ‘We just went into the dressing room. We sat there going, That was incredible… and then it finished, and we were just too stunned to speak. Then there was a knock on the door and the best-looking man in the world walked in and said, Hello’ – you know.

