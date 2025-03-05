3 Ways the Detroit Tigers Can Advance Their Offensive Game This Season

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins during a Grapefruit League spring training game at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 26, 2025 in Lakeland, Florida.

The Detroit Tigers are gearing up for a competitive season, hoping their offense can propel them to postseason play.

As it stands now, the Tigers have a two-year championship window period. AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is committed to the team through 2026 before he reaches the open market in 2027.

Detroit’s offense underperformed in 2024, with the team only scoring 4.21 runs per game. According to SI.com, that’s 1.26 fewer runs per game than the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Writing for SI.com, Ryan Reynolds described several strategies to help improve the Tigers’ offensive game.

Help Gleyber Torres Regain His High-Caliber Offense

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers looks on from second base in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins during a Grapefruit League spring training game at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 26, 2025 in Lakeland, Florida.

Detroit brought the former New York Yankees second baseman to Detroit this winter, hoping he can amplify his campaign for the Tigers in 2025. Torres has hit 24 or more homers during four of his seven Major League seasons. With 24 home runs to his name in 2022 and 25 in 2023, Torres could have the potential to regain his high-caliber offense.

Support Spencer Torkelson in Playing to His Potential

Jason Miller/Getty Images Spencer Torkelson #20 of the Detroit Tigers hits a double during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Five of the Division Series at Progressive Field on October 12, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Spencer Torkelson has only appeared in 92 games during the 2024 season, racking up .219/.295/.374 with only 10 home runs. His 31 homers in 2023 suggest he can hit with power in the Major League, but his minus -0.3 bWAR trails over his three-year big league career.

Boost Riley Greene’s MVP Production Power

Nick Cammett/Getty Images Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers hits a single during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Five of the Division Series at Progressive Field on October 12, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Riley Greene shines for Detroit’s offense. The 24 homers and the 5.4 bWAR he garnered in 2024 gave him a great base, but Greene will need to strive toward 35 homers with a 6.5 bWAR to become MVP material.