Adam Ray Brings Dr. Phil to Detroit for a Wild Night at the Fox Theatre

Tomorrow night, the legendary Fox Theatre in Detroit will be home to a show unlike any other with Adam Ray as Dr Phil. There are certain moments where a character or comedian in on FIRE…that’s Adam Ray as Dr. Phil – tomorrow (Thursday night) at the Fox Theatre.

Ray, who has been touring with his over-the-top, unscripted, and surprise-filled show, has turned his Dr. Phil impression into something of a cultural phenomenon. What started as a comedic bit has evolved into a full-blown live experience that features celebrity guests, interactive segments, and two-plus hours of hilarious chaos.

Talking with Adam Ray – As Much Fun As You’d Expect

During our conversation, I couldn’t help but fanboy over his ability to perform as Dr. Phil for over two hours a night. “Ladies and gentlemen, it’s Adam Ray. How are you, man?” I started.

“Wonderful. Long time listener, first-time caller,” Ray quipped, immediately setting the tone for the kind of rapid-fire, improv-heavy comedy that fuels his show.

We dove into the origins of the live show, how it exploded in popularity, and when he knew he had something truly special.

“Probably when we did it with Bill Burr the second time,” Ray admitted. “The first time, it sold out right away, which was awesome. But I thought, ‘Well, that’s because of Bill.’ My agents were like, ‘Yeah, you gotta get the show to a point where it sells out on its own.’ Then I started seeing people wearing my merch at airports, and even my pilot on a flight stopped me once to say he was a big fan. That’s when I knew.”

Adam Ray talks evolution of Dr Phil character

The evolution of the Dr. Phil character has been organic. Unlike many comedic impersonations, Ray never worked from a script, relying instead on bullet points and his sharp improvisational instincts. “It’s like my podcast,” he said. “I always have a map, but a great episode is one where I rarely have to look at it. I like being locked into the moment.”

Of course, the show’s unpredictable nature is what makes it so special. With rotating surprise guests, no two nights are ever the same.

“So, do you know who’s going to be on stage and how late? Or is it just a text an hour before the show like, ‘Yeah, I’m here’?” I asked.

“Pretty much,” Ray laughed. “The guest list is usually set months in advance, but the show itself? It’s all unscripted. I try to stack it with people you wouldn’t expect. And yeah, sometimes people just show up. That’s what makes it so fun.”

Adam Ray’s dream guests

Ray has had an impressive roster of guests join him on stage, from professional athletes to comedy legends. When I asked who his ultimate dream guests would be, he didn’t hesitate.

“Conan O’Brien, Dave Chappelle… and Oprah,” he said with a grin. “I think people like Oprah have a silly side that just needs the right setting to come out. This show brings that out of people. Even guys like Marc Maron, who was nervous about coming on because it’s not his podcast, ended up just diving in and being hilarious.”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 7: Comedian and actor Adam Ray arrives at Shaq’s Fun House at Mardi Gras World on February 7, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/Getty Images)

Detroit is in for a treat with this show. The Fox Theatre, one of the most stunning and historic venues in the country, is the perfect backdrop for the kind of high-energy, fast-paced comedy spectacle that Ray has perfected. He’s never performed there before, but he’s already in awe of the venue’s history.

“I’ve never been inside, but I’ve heard it’s one of those classic, old-school theaters,” he said. “Like, Shirley Temple played there in the ’30s? That’s crazy. I’ll definitely take a walk around before the show.”

And while he’s in town, he plans to get a proper taste of Detroit.

“You gotta get some Coney dogs, some Detroit-style pizza,” I suggested.

“Oh, definitely getting some deep-dish. And Dr. Pepper. Dr. Phil, Dr. Pepper. It just makes sense,” he joked.

For those still wondering if the two-hour runtime is legit, Ray confirmed, “Yeah, we just did 2 hours and 20 minutes in Minnesota. And it takes me two hours to get into makeup, so yeah, it’s a full commitment.”

With a sold-out crowd expected, tomorrow night’s show at the Fox Theatre is set to be an all-out comedy event. For fans of Adam Ray, comedy lovers, and anyone who just wants to witness something unforgettable, this is a can’t-miss experience.

“Fox Theatre, March 6th. Be there,” Ray said. “Come for Dr. Phil, stay for the madness.”

And trust me, folks—this is one show you do not want to miss.

Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.