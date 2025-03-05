Ann Arbor Moves to Create Code Changes on Nonconforming Structures in Residential Districts

The Ann Arbor City Council considered code change regulations concerning nonconforming structures in residential areas to promote development during its meeting on Monday evening, March 3. The proposed changes are designed to streamline Ann Arbor’s development review process and encourage increased housing density within the city.

Over the past decade, Ann Arbor’s Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) has approved almost every petition to alter a nonconforming structure as the city seeks to increase housing availability.

Ann Arbor Planning Manager Brett Lenart said that if property modifications follow district zoning requirements, permits could be granted without going to the ZBA for approval.

The code change ordinance is on its first reading. It must be presented at a public hearing and have a second vote before it’s enacted. The City Planning Commission has unanimously endorsed the proposed zoning change ordinance.

