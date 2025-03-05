Could the Red Wings Eye Trade for Islanders’ Brock Nelson to Boost Playoff Push?

Brock Nelson #29 of Team USA skates against Team Canada in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game at TD Garden on February 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

As the Detroit Red Wings battle for a playoff spot, one website is exploring the idea of the team acquiring Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders to enhance its playoff push.

According to Heavy Sports, one user of the website PuckPedia employed the PuckGM tool to propose a trade deal in which Detroit would acquire Nelson in exchange for Joe Veleno and a 2025 second-round pick.

Although New York is out of the playoffs and Nelson is a pending free agent, there is some uncertainty about whether Nelson will be traded. NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun of Insider Trading said that rival teams are uncertain whether the Islanders are in a position to trade Nelson.

“Another big name that teams are wondering what exactly is going to happen with him is Brock Nelson — a pending UFA — and he’s kind of holding up a lot of things,” LeBrun said.

“There are so many teams looking at center help. He’s one of the big names. But, there’s still no clear indication from the New York Islanders that Brock Nelson will actually be made available. Part of that is I think the Islanders are still hoping to try and re-sign him, and that’s not been resolved one way or another.”

Nelson has spent his entire career with the Islanders — 899 games, to be exact.

As of Tuesday, March 4, the Red Wings are holding on to their 30-24-6 standings for the final Wild Card spot. Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he wants his team to focus on taking it one game at a time. The Red Wings return to the ice on Tuesday to face the Carolina Hurricanes.