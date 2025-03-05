Details on Cruise Ship Death of Faster Pussycat Singer’s Fiancée

Kimberly Burch, the fiancée of Faster Pussycat singer Taime Downe, tragically died after falling off the ship during an ’80s-themed Royal Caribbean cruise.

TMZ first broke the news about Burch’s death. A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard told TMZ that Burch fell off the ship of The 80s Cruise about 20 miles from Freeport, Bahamas at around 11 p.m. on March 3. As of publishing, Burch’s body has yet to be recovered.

Her mother, Carnell Burch, told TMZ that Downe called her regarding her daughter’s death and said she is “confident” her daughter “wouldn’t purposefully hurt herself.”

Carnell further noted that Kimberly was drinking on the cruise and said that was “out of character of her.” However, she also said that Kimberly was excited about the cruise and wasn’t dealing with any mental health issues.

Meanwhile, Kimberly’s sister-in-law, Kellie Burch, spoke with the Daily Mail and told the outlet, “We haven’t spoken to [Downe]. He called my mother-in-law to notify her, but she hasn’t had any contact with him since then. None of us have.” Kellie also echoed her mother-in-law’s sentiments, saying Kimberly wouldn’t purposely harm herself.

In a statement to the media, Royal Caribbean said, “Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities, and we are providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

As of publishing, Downe has not issued a statement on the death of his fiancée.



