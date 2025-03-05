Kevin Cronin talks Pine Knob, Blues Brothers Moments, and Keeping the REO Spirit Alive

Kevin Cronin is no stranger to Detroit. In fact, he and REO Speedwagon have played Pine Knob a staggering 21 times—a fact that doesn’t surprise him one bit.

“That is a gig,” Cronin said. “As we tour, we give it all we’ve got no matter where we are, right? But there are certain places where we really look forward to, and Pine Knob is one of them. I’m glad they had the sense to change the name back to that. That was one of the worst naming rights deals ever because I can’t remember what they tried to change it to, but no one stopped calling it Pine Knob, and they finally relented and changed it back.”

When Kevin Cronin & Friends hit the stage on August 16th at Pine Knob alongside Styx and Don Felder, they won’t just be playing a typical setlist. They’ll be performing the entire High Infidelity album, one of the biggest records of the 1980s, from start to finish.

“Yes, we’re playing the whole High Infidelity album. We did it at our residencies in Las Vegas, and it was just—the audience loved it. We loved it. It’s challenging as a singer, I’ll be honest, because there are very few instrumental breaks. But I got it down. I’ve been working with my vocal coach Jeffrey Allen for over four years now, almost five years, and I got it. I’m not afraid of doing it. I’m looking forward to it.”

A “Blues Brothers” Moment on the Road for Kevin Cronin

Detroit fans may know Kevin Cronin as the frontman of REO Speedwagon, but what they may not know is that he’s had his fair share of wild road stories—one of which sounds straight out of The Blues Brothers.

“There was a venue in Chicago called the International Amphitheater, and it was on the South Side in the stockyards area—kind of a bluesy place,” Cronin recalled. *”We were there, 38 Special was opening for us, and back in those days, 38 Special was a Southern rock band with some whiskey-drinking fans. People smuggled in those flask-sized bottles—not the minis, but the kind of curved ones.

So they emptied them during the 38 Special set, and then when we came out, they were so happy to see us that they started raining down on us. One of the band members got nailed. 38 Special was kind of on our naughty list for a while. But of course, now Don Barnes is a good buddy, and we love those guys.”*

Kevin Cronin on Life After REO Speedwagon

Although Kevin is still performing the music he helped make famous, he’s doing it under a new name. Due to internal band issues, he can no longer use the REO Speedwagon moniker.

*”There’s this kind of narrative going around that I somehow quit REO Speedwagon to pursue a solo career, which is total BS. I’m the one who played 85 shows last year and continuing into this year, keeping the REO energy and songs and band together.

We’ve got the same band as last year—Dave Amato and Bryan Hitt, who have been with me for 36 years on guitar and drums, Derek Hilland and Matt Bissonette, who joined in 2023.

I can’t use the name REO Speedwagon, but nobody can stop me from playing this music and playing these songs. And I love our fans. If you want the REO Speedwagon experience, come and see the Kevin Cronin Band—because that’s where it is. There is no other REO Speedwagon anywhere.”*

The Road to Pine Knob

For Cronin, playing Pine Knob isn’t just another stop on the tour—it’s a homecoming. Detroit has always been a special place for him, and this August, fans can expect a night of classic REO hits, deep cuts, and an unforgettable performance of High Infidelity.

“Enjoy this. We will all be there with CSX, right? Us and Styx and Don Felder at Pine Knob—100%!”

Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.