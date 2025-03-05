Longtime Dearborn Fire Captain Dies After Fighting Occupation-Related Cancer Battle

The Dearborn community is mourning the loss of Fire Captain Jeremy Watkins, who died Sunday, March 2, at age 49. Watkins served the Dearborn community as a firefighter for 22 years before medically retiring in 2024 with an occupation-related diagnosis of cancer, according to a statement issued on Tuesday, March 4, by the City of Dearborn.

A public remembrance for Watkins will be held Thursday, March 6, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave. A memorial service at 6 p.m. with City and Union officials will honor Watkins and his service to the Dearborn Fire Department.

On Friday, March 7, firefighters and emergency responders will escort Watkins’ family to St. Hedwig Cemetery, 23755 Military Road, with a full Fire Department and military honors processional. A service at the cemetery will be held at 11 a.m.

Watkins began serving the Dearborn Fire Department in March 2002. He was promoted through the ranks of Firefighter 2, engineer, and lieutenant before becoming captain in 2020.

In a statement shared on the City of Dearborn’s website, Mayor Abdullah H. Hammond said, “We are deeply saddened by this great loss to the Dearborn Fire Department and our community. Captain Watkins’ service to this City is immeasurable, and we invite those that would like to pay respects to join us at this remembrance and procession.”

“Jeremy was a proud Dearborn resident and believed it was an honor to serve his hometown,” said Fire Chief Joseph Murray. “Throughout his more than 20-year career, he responded to numerous emergencies and positively impacted the lives of thousands of individuals, often on the worst day of their lives.”

Memorial contributions can be made to the Dearborn Firefighters Burn Drive, Neighbors United Walk for the Red, or the Henry Ford Health/Detroit Lions Game on Cancer.