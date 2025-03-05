MJR Westland to Introduce ScreenX, Expanding Immersive Movie Experiences in Metro Detroit

Happy woman and her boyfriend enjoying in movie projection in theater.

Metro Detroit moviegoers will soon have a new way to experience films with the introduction of ScreenX at MJR Westland Cinema. This will be Michigan’s third ScreenX auditorium, following installations at MJR Waterford and MJR Marketplace in Sterling Heights.

What is ScreenX?

Unlike traditional movie screens, ScreenX extends key scenes onto the surrounding walls, creating a 270-degree panoramic view. Using multi-projection technology, this format is designed to immerse audiences in the film, offering a more engaging visual experience.

Joel Kincaid, Vice President of Operations for MJR Theatres, sees this as an important addition to the Westland location. “After seeing how well ScreenX was received in Waterford and Sterling Heights, we’re excited to bring this technology to Westland,” he said. “With amenities like zero-gravity recliners, VIP Privacy Pods, a full-service Studio Bar & Lounge, and Laser Ultra screens, this addition further enhances what we can offer to our guests.”

A More Advanced Viewing Experience

The ScreenX auditorium will feature a Barco Laser projector, designed for brighter visuals, deeper contrast, and more vivid colors. Alongside standard recliners, the theater will also offer VIP Seats, which include heated reclining chairs, side tables, storage compartments, coat hooks, and privacy enclosures.

Don Savant, CEO and president of CJ 4DPLEX Americas, the company behind ScreenX, sees this as part of a growing trend. “The response to our other ScreenX locations in Michigan has shown that audiences are looking for something different from their at-home viewing options,” he said. “We’re pleased to expand this technology to MJR Westland.”

Expanding Movie-Going Options in Metro Detroit

MJR Theatres continues to introduce new ways to experience films, from large-format screens to enhanced seating options. With the addition of ScreenX, the Westland location will now offer another way for moviegoers to engage with their favorite films.

ScreenX at MJR Westland is expected to debut soon. Stay tuned for more details on opening dates and upcoming films.