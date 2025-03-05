Need to Appeal Your Property Tax Assessment? Here’s How You Can Get Help

Detroit homeowners who want to appeal their property tax assessments can now receive free assistance for help from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law’s housing law clinic.

According to a Detroit Free Press report, the clinic will evaluate qualifying residents’ property tax assessments, which tell homeowners how much their property is worth and how much is taxable. The clinic will represent Detroit property owners in the appeals process if their assessments are higher than necessary. This initiative, a partnership with the Coalition for Property Tax Justice, supports Detroit homeowners whose properties are valued at less than $200,000. The deadline to apply for help is Wednesday, March 5

“The City of Detroit gives homeowners the right to appeal to reduce their property taxes, but it’s a difficult process. We’re representing Detroit homeowners for free through that process,” said Lysa Stein, director of the U-D Mercy housing law clinic, in a news release.

To qualify for assistance, eligible applicants must submit their appeal applications by visiting the Detroit Property Tax Appeal website. Residents can challenge their property assessment in front of the city of Detroit’s assessor’s board. The next deadline to submit assessment appeals is 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 10. Property taxpayers can file their petitions online.

Earlier this year, more than 308,000 property owners across Detroit received proposed assessments for 2024. These assessments are not tax bills. The city of Detroit’s Office of the Treasury mails tax bills in June and November.