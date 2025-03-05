Nine Restaurants Opened Their Doors in Metro Detroit in February
Nine new restaurants opened in Metro Detroit during February, including a Mexican-inspired restaurant in Ferndale and a Colombian establishment in Royal Oak.
Carajillo in Ferndale
Chef Ara Sotelo created this Mexican-inspired bar and restaurant at 22757 Woodward Ave. in Ferndale.
Chicane in Plymouth
Veteran chef Scott Breazeale unveiled this supper-club-style venue featuring American classics like steak, seafood, and pasta, along with many stick-to-your-ribs side dishes. | 885 Starkweather St., Plymouth
Comet Burger in St. Clair Shores
The longtime Royal Oak burger joint has set up shop as a carryout-only spot in St. Clair Shores. Enjoy breakfast, coney dogs, and milkshakes. | 24101 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores
Ferlito’s Pizzeria in St. Clair Shores
This carryout-only version of the Grosse Pointe Woods pizzeria is open at 22910 Harper Ave. in St. Clair Shores.
Houston, TX Hot Chicken in Troy
The third Michigan location of this national fast-casual chain has opened at 937 W. Big Beaver Road in Troy.
Origins Cafe in Birmingham
With its soft opening in late 2024, this dining establishment will offer a hearty menu of pastries, breakfast sandwiches, soups, salads, entrees, and coffee drinks. Chef Alex Young, a 2011 James Beard Award winner for Best Chef Great Lakes, is behind the kitchen’s operations. | 163 W. Maple Road, Birmingham
Raising Cane’s in Canton
The Feb. 4 opening of Raising Cane’s in Canton brought hundreds to the restaurant’s door for its signature chicken tender sandwich, crinkle-cut fries, and sweet tea. | 44218 Ford Road, Canton
Rosita’s Treats in Royal Oak
This second sit-down restaurant for this business offers unique, flavorful Colombian cuisine. | 418 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak
Trap Vegan Midtown Express in Detroit
The plant-based brand opened its second location in the Metro Detroit region at 3181 Third St. in Detroit.