Nine Restaurants Opened Their Doors in Metro Detroit in February

Cropped picture of a hand bringing food to a man in restaurant in a blurry background.

Nine new restaurants opened in Metro Detroit during February, including a Mexican-inspired restaurant in Ferndale and a Colombian establishment in Royal Oak.

Carajillo in Ferndale

Chef Ara Sotelo created this Mexican-inspired bar and restaurant at 22757 Woodward Ave. in Ferndale.

Chicane in Plymouth

Veteran chef Scott Breazeale unveiled this supper-club-style venue featuring American classics like steak, seafood, and pasta, along with many stick-to-your-ribs side dishes. | 885 Starkweather St., Plymouth

Comet Burger in St. Clair Shores

The longtime Royal Oak burger joint has set up shop as a carryout-only spot in St. Clair Shores. Enjoy breakfast, coney dogs, and milkshakes. | 24101 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores

Ferlito’s Pizzeria in St. Clair Shores

This carryout-only version of the Grosse Pointe Woods pizzeria is open at 22910 Harper Ave. in St. Clair Shores.

Houston, TX Hot Chicken in Troy

The third Michigan location of this national fast-casual chain has opened at 937 W. Big Beaver Road in Troy.

Origins Cafe in Birmingham

With its soft opening in late 2024, this dining establishment will offer a hearty menu of pastries, breakfast sandwiches, soups, salads, entrees, and coffee drinks. Chef Alex Young, a 2011 James Beard Award winner for Best Chef Great Lakes, is behind the kitchen’s operations. | 163 W. Maple Road, Birmingham

Raising Cane’s in Canton

The Feb. 4 opening of Raising Cane’s in Canton brought hundreds to the restaurant’s door for its signature chicken tender sandwich, crinkle-cut fries, and sweet tea. | 44218 Ford Road, Canton

Rosita’s Treats in Royal Oak

This second sit-down restaurant for this business offers unique, flavorful Colombian cuisine. | 418 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak

Trap Vegan Midtown Express in Detroit

The plant-based brand opened its second location in the Metro Detroit region at 3181 Third St. in Detroit.