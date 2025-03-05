Ransomware Attack Targets Wayne County Bank Accounts, Crime Records

Tech Nadu reported that the Interlock ransomware group allegedly breached Wayne County on Friday, Feb. 28. The incident surfaced when cybersecurity researcher Dominic Alvieri posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, about the Wayne County data breach.

“This looks very bad. 130 SQL databases, resident data, bank accounts, criminal records, orphan lists…(exposed in the incident),” Alvieri wrote in an email to Tech Nadu.

A dark web post also revealed records in the data breach claim that include:

Bank records from financial institutions such as Bank of America and Chase

Crime records

Orphan lists

Records of real estate sales and property data

Tax payments

Alvieri told Tech Nadu that Interlock has threatened to release substantial information on residents.

When reached for comment on the matter, Wayne County spokesperson Doda Lulgjuraj said, “The county information technology team is aware of a cyber incident targeting some internal systems. We are currently investigating the scope of the incident with our cybersecurity partners, which include the FBI and Michigan State Police.”

This recent incident follows a cyberattack launched against Wayne County in October 2024. That attack disrupted the county’s core public service departments and affected all government servers, including bail bonding services.