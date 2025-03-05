Tigers Put Effort Into Top Prospect Jackson Jobe for Opening Day Roster

Jackson Jobe #21 of the Detroit Tigers, making his major league debut, pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on September 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Detroit Tigers have some reasons to give their top pitching prospect, Jackson Jobe, a shot at the Opening Day roster. According to a report by Motor City Bengals, the Tigers get an extra first-round draft pick if Jobe wins AL Rookie of the Year or finishes in the top three for Cy Young voting.

Writing for Motor City Bengals, Katrina Stebbins noted that Jobe would need to earn a full year of service for the Tigers to be in the running for either award. For their part, the Tigers may want to slow down the pace to have him for an extra year.

Early indicators from spring training have given MLB analysts enough evidence to state that Jobe will become a top pitching prospect. Other factors that play into the Tigers’ plans include Jobe’s new additions to his pitching repertoire, a curveball and two-seamer, that complement his 98 mph four-seam fastball.

[EMBED X POST FROM EVAN PETZOLD HERE: https://x.com/EvanPetzold/status/1892633541978042835?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1892633541978042835%7Ctwgr%5E828831cf8f6f36fa1227b9e045ba19ba7f2ff487%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fmotorcitybengals.com%2Ftigers-have-notable-incentive-for-giving-jackson-jobe-an-opening-day-roster-spot]

According to Stebbins, “It shouldn’t come as a surprise if Jobe makes it onto the Opening Day roster. At this point, it’s kind of a no-brainer for all parties involved, as long as he continues on a positive trajectory.”