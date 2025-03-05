Vince Neil Of Motley Crue Having Surgery Because Of Health Issues
Vince Neil is having health issues which has but his band Motley Crue on hold in Las Vegas.
The rock group were scheduled to perform an 11-night run at the Dolby Live at Park MGM which has now been pushed back towards later in the year. It was set to start on March 28th and Motley Crüe planned to wrap up the series of dates on April 19th.
A Statement From Vince Neil
In a statement to fans, Neil explained why he is focusing on his well-being for the time being but is optimistic that he’ll return to give fans the show they “deserve.” However, the singer has refrained from sharing the exact details of his required surgery.
“To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to see us this Spring, I’m truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can’t wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know.”
What Is Vince Neil’s Health Issue?
The reason for Vince’s surgery is undisclosed, and what he needs to be done is not disclosed. But they are saying it requires some time to heal at this time.
Back in 2022, in an article in the Hard Times. Local doctor Ron Diamond found cause for concern over singer Vince Neil’s latest liver function test results following decades of excess in the sex, drugs, and rock and roll lifestyle.
“The human body has a fairly miraculous filtration system,” said Dr. Diamond of Hollywood/Wilshire Health Center. “But these results were some of the most alarming I’ve seen in my twenty years of practice. Imagine that you owned a Brita pitcher for forty years, and you only poured Long Island Iced Teas into it—that’s the only thing I can conclude happened to his liver. Mr. Neil’s vital organs have more sludge build-up than the LA River.
Motley Crue Reschedule Dates
Meanwhile, in a shared statement, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and John 5 added, “Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward to him getting well again and to taking over Vegas together in September.”
The Dolby Live at Park MGM concerts will now take place between September 12th and October 3rd, 2025.