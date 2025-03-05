Vince Neil Of Motley Crue Having Surgery Because Of Health Issues

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Vince Neil is having health issues which has but his band Motley Crue on hold in Las Vegas.

The rock group were scheduled to perform an 11-night run at the Dolby Live at Park MGM which has now been pushed back towards later in the year. It was set to start on March 28th and Motley Crüe planned to wrap up the series of dates on April 19th.

A Statement From Vince Neil

In a statement to fans, Neil explained why he is focusing on his well-being for the time being but is optimistic that he’ll return to give fans the show they “deserve.” However, the singer has refrained from sharing the exact details of his required surgery.

“To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to see us this Spring, I’m truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can’t wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know.”

What Is Vince Neil’s Health Issue?

The reason for Vince’s surgery is undisclosed, and what he needs to be done is not disclosed. But they are saying it requires some time to heal at this time.

Back in 2022, in an article in the Hard Times. Local doctor Ron Diamond found cause for concern over singer Vince Neil’s latest liver function test results following decades of excess in the sex, drugs, and rock and roll lifestyle.

“The human body has a fairly miraculous filtration system,” said Dr. Diamond of Hollywood/Wilshire Health Center. “But these results were some of the most alarming I’ve seen in my twenty years of practice. Imagine that you owned a Brita pitcher for forty years, and you only poured Long Island Iced Teas into it—that’s the only thing I can conclude happened to his liver. Mr. Neil’s vital organs have more sludge build-up than the LA River.

Motley Crue Reschedule Dates

Ross Halfin Getty Image Motley Vegas Baby Ross Halfin Getty Image

Meanwhile, in a shared statement, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and John 5 added, “Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward to him getting well again and to taking over Vegas together in September.”

The Dolby Live at Park MGM concerts will now take place between September 12th and October 3rd, 2025.

Motley Crue: Their 5 Best Videos

Motley Crue emerged seemingly at the same time as MTV. The Crue’s debut album, Too Fast For Love, was released on November 10, 1981. This was just a little over three months after MTV hit launched on August 1. As a result, they and other bands of that era made it a point to get on the station’s radar with every video they released. The band really broke through thanks to their second studio album, Shout at the Devil, which came out on September 26, 1983. That album yielded some killer tracks, as well as some killer videos. (Well, not all of those videos were great, but we’ll get to that shortly.) When looking back at Motley Crue’s videos, it’s truly a wild look at an even wilder band. As you watch some of them, you can almost feel a contact high taking over. Knowing the band’s insane story thanks to The Dirt, you can’t help but wonder what was going on behind the scenes during filming. To celebrate the band and their impressive catalog of clips, here are the top five Motley Crue videos. Enjoy!













Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.