Quiet Riot And Warrant Team Up To Rock SterlingFest 2025

Quiet Riot

Quiet Riot And Warrant are a part of a musical weekend as Sterlingfest ramps up this Summer in Sterling Heights, Mi.

Joel Morgan This is the sign that welcomes you to Sterling Heights along Van Dyke at 14 Mile road.

What Is Sterlingfest?

Sterlingfest Art and Music Fair is an annual summer festival in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It is held the last week of July at Dodge Park and has historically drawn crowds of 120,000-125,000 people over three days.

This year’s headliners for Sterlingfest:

Thursday, July 24 — George Michael Reborn, with Elektrik Dream

Friday, July 25 — country music star Collin Raye, with Michigan-born singer-songwriter Mac Watts

Saturday, July 26 — a double dose of headbanging fun with Quiet Riot & Warrant

Quiet Riot Still Banging Heads

Quiet Riot is a heavy metal band founded in Los Angeles in 1973 by guitarist Randy Rhoads and bassist Kelly Garni.

Their most commercially successful lineup consisted of DuBrow, guitarist Carlos Cavazo, bassist Rudy Sarzo, and drummer Frankie Banali. In 1983, they released their breakthrough album, Metal Health, which is known for being the first heavy metal album to top the Billboard album chart.

Quiet Riot announced that former bassist Rudy Sarzo would rejoin the band in early 2022.

Sarzo confirmed that new music from Quiet Riot will be released, “We have a couple of surprises coming up that are already recorded.”

The Band celebrated the 40th anniversary of Metal Health in 2023.[

Warrant Still Dishing Out The Pies And The Hits

Warrant is an American glam metal band formed in 1984 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. From 1989 to 1996, five albums reached international sales of over 10 million.

In 2011, Jani Lane died of alcohol poisoning. As of 2024, the band is still recording music and performing, now with former Lynch Mob lead vocalist Robert Mason.

The band continues the 2024 tour with the ” Let The Good Times Rock.” Tour 2025

Sterlingfest History

The festival began in 1983 as the Sterling Heights Solid Gold Summerfest, created by the Sterling Heights Parks and Recreation Department. Its name was changed to Sterlingfest Art and Music Fair.

Location

The festival takes place in the Sterling Heights Civic Center, the Upton House, the sculpture walk, and other locations.

Free parking is available in the City Center complex and at some schools. Shuttle buses and courtesy carts are also available.

More Info On Sterlingfest 2025

Sterlingfest’s unique combination of arts and crafts, music, food and fun means 3 days of sun-drenched, summertime delight for Sterling Heights families. More Info By Clicking Here

Wow These Acts Really Played Pine Knob Live In Concert

Pine Knob Music Theatre is an outdoor amphitheater with a Clarkston, Michigan mailing address. Built in the early 1970s, and got its name from the nearby Pine Knob ski area and golf course. Ranks as one of the top concert venues in the world. The grand opening was back on June 25th, 1972 with its first show with a teen idol from the tv show, The Partridge Family. David Cassidy. David drew crowds of screaming teens all over the country as a solo artist. the seating compacity to start was 12,500. One feature they had a pathway going right in the middle of the lawn section cutting it in half to a left and right side. Long cement retaining walls that cut through the hill were the logos of every artist or group that had performed there. In the 1980’s the wall was filled in to make more seating on the lawn and total seating to 15,000 fans. Many musicians played Pine Knob for more than 20 years Eddie Money opened the concert season each May. Chicago appeared +80, more than any other act. Bob Seger has played more than 33 sold-out shows, including eight in a row in 1977. Kid Rock with ten consecutive sold-out shows. One thing artists find out is when it’s 11 pm. Pine Knob has a time curfew. If an artist plays past 11 pm they face a $1,000 fine for every minute they play over. The J.Geils band break that curfew many times. Here are some of the bands that you may remember or not remember or surprised they Pine Knob Music Theater.













Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.