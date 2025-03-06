Quiet Riot And Warrant Team Up To Rock SterlingFest 2025
Quiet Riot And Warrant are a part of a musical weekend as Sterlingfest ramps up this Summer in Sterling Heights, Mi.
What Is Sterlingfest?
Sterlingfest Art and Music Fair is an annual summer festival in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It is held the last week of July at Dodge Park and has historically drawn crowds of 120,000-125,000 people over three days.
This year’s headliners for Sterlingfest:
Thursday, July 24 — George Michael Reborn, with Elektrik Dream
Friday, July 25 — country music star Collin Raye, with Michigan-born singer-songwriter Mac Watts
Saturday, July 26 — a double dose of headbanging fun with Quiet Riot & Warrant
Quiet Riot Still Banging Heads
Quiet Riot is a heavy metal band founded in Los Angeles in 1973 by guitarist Randy Rhoads and bassist Kelly Garni.
Their most commercially successful lineup consisted of DuBrow, guitarist Carlos Cavazo, bassist Rudy Sarzo, and drummer Frankie Banali. In 1983, they released their breakthrough album, Metal Health, which is known for being the first heavy metal album to top the Billboard album chart.
Quiet Riot announced that former bassist Rudy Sarzo would rejoin the band in early 2022.
Sarzo confirmed that new music from Quiet Riot will be released, “We have a couple of surprises coming up that are already recorded.”
The Band celebrated the 40th anniversary of Metal Health in 2023.[
Warrant Still Dishing Out The Pies And The Hits
Warrant is an American glam metal band formed in 1984 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. From 1989 to 1996, five albums reached international sales of over 10 million.
In 2011, Jani Lane died of alcohol poisoning. As of 2024, the band is still recording music and performing, now with former Lynch Mob lead vocalist Robert Mason.
The band continues the 2024 tour with the ” Let The Good Times Rock.” Tour 2025
Sterlingfest History
The festival began in 1983 as the Sterling Heights Solid Gold Summerfest, created by the Sterling Heights Parks and Recreation Department. Its name was changed to Sterlingfest Art and Music Fair.
Location
The festival takes place in the Sterling Heights Civic Center, the Upton House, the sculpture walk, and other locations.
Free parking is available in the City Center complex and at some schools. Shuttle buses and courtesy carts are also available.
More Info On Sterlingfest 2025
Sterlingfest’s unique combination of arts and crafts, music, food and fun means 3 days of sun-drenched, summertime delight for Sterling Heights families. More Info By Clicking Here