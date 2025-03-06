TikTok Couple Find Mountains In The Mountains

Ah yes, TikTok: where logic goes to die and people reveal things about themselves they probably shouldn’t. This week’s episode of How Are You This Unprepared for Life? features a couple who bravely ventured into Gatlinburg, Tennessee, booked themselves a lovely mountain cabin… and were absolutely horrified to discover that mountains are, in fact, mountainous.

The video kicks off with our leading lady, who, despite being a fully grown adult with access to maps, starts with:

“Okay, we are in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. We just checked into our cabin, and we are leaving our cabin.”

Mysterious. Intriguing. Why are they leaving? A bear invasion? A hidden portal to another dimension? Was the cabin actually a rickety treehouse run by squirrels?

Nope. Her partner delivers the devastating truth:

“It’s way too slopey.”

Slopey. A word that lives somewhere between slippery and tilted, created solely to describe the horror of… a driveway with an incline.

TikTok Couple – There’s More

And if you think this nightmare ends there, oh no, dear reader. The true crime comes next when she flips the camera around and reveals the offending beast—a driveway. Yes, a driveway in the Great Smoky Mountains that… brace yourself… is not perfectly flat.

But wait! It gets worse. Later in the video, she adds:

“The whole mountain that we have to drive through is very uphill.”

I’ll give you a moment to recover from the shock.

Now, before we go any further, let’s be clear—Gatlinburg is one of the most popular vacation spots for Michiganders. Ask anyone from Michigan, and they’ll tell you: Gatlinburg is practically Northern Michigan with moonshine. It’s full of people from Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Flint who all somehow manage to navigate the mountainous terrain every year without calling 911 because of a sloped driveway. This is not a thing. We’ve never heard of this issue before.

But as you might expect, the internet handled this exactly how you’d hope:

“How dare the mountains be mountains lol.” “Last year I went to the beach, and left after seeing all that sand and water.” “My brother could ride his scooter up that.” “Maybe try Kansas?”

And honestly? Kansas does feel like the move here. No hills, no inclines, just safe, predictable, government-approved flatness.

Look, I get it. Travel can be full of surprises. But if you book a cabin in the mountains and then panic because there are mountains, that’s like going to Alaska and being upset about the cold. Or visiting New Orleans and demanding less jazz. Or moving to Florida and saying, “Wait, why is there an alligator in my yard?”

So to this couple: Best of luck on your future vacations. Maybe try Indiana next time.

Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.