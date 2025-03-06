Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

The Story Behind The Songs

Tom Petty ‘I Won’t Back Down’ The Unbelievable Story

Author Donielle Flynn
Of all of the running themes in rock and roll over its decades-long existence, defiance and rebellion are certainly among the most beloved. With "I Won't Back Down," those themes are front and center, and thirty years later, the song continues to be one of the greatest anthems of all time.

The story behind Tom Petty ‘I Won’t Back Down’ reads like a movie. Before Tom recorded the album Full Moon Fever, an arsonist burned his house down… while Tom and his family (and their housekeeper) were in it. The arsonist was never caught. One million dollars worth of damage to the house was estimated. Only Tom’s basement studio survived the fire.

No connection was ever made, but Tom had settled a million dollar lawsuit again B.F. Goodrich just 11 days before the fire. Goodrich wanted to use Tom’s song “Mary’s New Car” in the advertising, but Tom said no. Goodrich’s advertising copy had a rip off of the song made. A judge ruled that the song was too close to Tom’s and gave him a million dollar settlement.

A tom Petty poster for the album Full Moon Fever
Universal

What Happened Next?

Understandably, Tom was very shaken by the events. Everyone had escaped with their lives, but with no one arrested, the fire still had a lot of question marks around it.

Tom’s wife and 5 year-old daughter were staying with friends while Tom drove around between a rented house and hotels trying to stay incognito. Tom decided to build a new home on the exact same sight as his old home using his music studio basement as the foundation.

Tom Didn’t Think ‘I Won’t Back Down’ Was Very Good

It was on one of these drives, that Tom Petty ‘I Won’t Back Down’ came about. The song was the first release from the album and the first time that Tom released a song without the Heartbreakers being on the title.

In an interview with Harp, Tom Petty said of the song ‘I Won’t Back Down,’ “That song frightened me when I wrote it. I didn’t embrace it at all. It’s so obvious. I thought it wasn’t that good because it was so naked. So I had a lot of second thoughts about recording that song. But everyone around me liked the song and said it was really good and it turns out everyone was right – more people connect to that song than anything I ever wrote. I’ve had so many people tell me that it helped them through this or it helped them through that. I’m still continually amazed about the power a little 3-minute song has.”

Tom Petty ‘I Won’t Back Down’

Ringo Star plays drums in the video, but he didn’t play on the record. Session musician Phil Jones played on the album. George Harrison also appears in the video on on guitar (along with Jeff Lynne of ELO). George did play on the album and contribute backing vocals. Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty, and Mike Campbell produced Full Moon Fever. The album was recorded shortly after the Traveling Wilburys album was released.

Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.

Donielle Flynn
