Andrew Watt Offers Update on Ozzy Osbourne’s Health

Andrew Watt, the producer of Ozzy Osbourne’s two latest albums, has offered up an update on the Prince of Darkness in the lead-up to his final concert.

Watt said in a new interview, “His body is not doing what doing what he wants it to do all the time, but I talked to him a couple of days ago, and he’s starting to get in the gym again a little, to get himself ready for this last concert.”

The producer noted that Ozzy “is the real life Iron Man” and touted the strength of his voice, saying it’s “as good as it’s ever been.”

In February, Ozzy detailed how much he’ll perform during his final show, which will include the final performance from the original Black Sabbath lineup.

“I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath, but I am doing little bits and pieces with them,” said Ozzy. “I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable.”

Details on “Back to the Beginning”

As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline the all-day concert “Back to the Beginning.” Taking place on July 5 in Birmingham, England, the show will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together, and it will mark the final performance from Ozzy and Black Sabbath.



In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.



Also listed on the bill providing “additional performances” are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde.





