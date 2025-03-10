Jon Bon Jovi on What’s Next for Bon Jovi

The future of Bon Jovi continues to be a bit up in the air due to Jon Bon Jovi’s ongoing recovery from his vocal cord surgery. However, he did offer a positive update in a new interview.

Speaking with Sound On Sound, JBJ talked about the latest Bon Jovi album, Forever, which came out in June 2024. Jon said the band is “very proud” of Forever and considers it the best album the band has released “since ‘Lost Highway’ or at least ‘Have a Nice Day.’”

As far as what’s next for the band, Jon said they’re working on a re-release of Forever that would feature re-worked versions of the songs with guest vocalists.

“My focus moving forward is on the re-release of ‘Forever,’ and God willing, getting back out on the road and running that project through its life.”

Jon Bon Jovi and His Latest Collaboration

JBJ’s latest collaboration with Pitbull might just have been part of the inspiration behind the upcoming re-release of Forever. Last year, Bon Jovi joined forces with the rapper/singer on “Now Or Never,” which was a remix of the 2000 Bon Jovi hit “It’s My Life.”

Pitbull and Jon Bon Jovi performed the song together at the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards. The song also appeared on Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart.



The combo of JBJ and Mr. Worldwide might seem surprising, but the two musicians have actually been friends ever since they first met at the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In fact, Bon Jovi and Pitbull have performed together on a couple recent occasions, including at the April 2024 Hollywood Bowl tribute to Jimmy Buffett.





