Some Facts From National Women’s Month That You Might Not Know

Women’s History Month is an annual observance to highlight the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society.
We celebrate it Sat, Mar 1, 2025 – Mon, Mar 31, 2025
As a gentlemen writing this article, some might have issues with the topic. Hear me out. I did some fair research and found some interesting facts on things that gentlemen do better than Men.
How Do Guys Celebrate National Women’s Month
It’s not a trick question, but everyone should take time to recognize it all year.
Celebrating Women’s Contributions Through Learning and Engagement.
Honoring Women Through Music, Art, and Culture.
Taking Action to Support Women.
Recognizing Women in the Workplace.
Promoting Leadership & Workplace Equality.
Women’s History Month 2025 and Honoring the Past.
Some Facts About Women That Might Surprise You
Some things that Women are better at than Males
In an article I researched online, they listed things like women being better than men.
A study at the University of Georgia and Columbia University found that women are better learners. They have a better approach to expanding our minds. And according to researchers, women tend to be more attentive, flexible, and organized. So, at work, you’re more likely to understand the task at hand better than your male coworker.
Smarter
According to a study of IQ tests worldwide, women have higher IQs than men. Researcher James Flynn examined the IQs of people from the U.S., Europe, Canada, New Zealand, Argentina, and Estonia and found that women came out on top.
Men Are Messy
A study from San Diego State University of offices across the U.S. found that men’s desks and offices are germier than women’s. Researchers discovered that men had anywhere from 10 to 20 percent more bacteria in their workspaces than women—and scientists say it’s because men tend to be less hygienic.
No true statement then when I compare my desk to WCSX’s Donielle Flynn’s desk
Men Might Be Better Drivers But . . .
This is sad but true: Men are 77 percent more likely to die in a car accident than women, according to a study done by Carnegie Mellon University.
Women Tend To Eat Healthier
A survey of more than 14,000 people by the University of Minnesota showed that women choose far healthier foods than men. While men are more likely to chow down on frozen pizza and red meat, women are piling fruits and veggies onto their plates. It all sounds pretty simple.
Study Shows Women Make Better Bosses
Experts say that women make more excellent bosses because they are better listeners, mentors, problem solvers, and multitaskers than their male counterparts. In a recent Daily News article, management expert Jay Forte said, “It’s a very service-oriented economy [right now], so you need employees to be motivated. Women are better connectors than men and more astute about knowing how to activate passion in their employees.”
I Might Lose My Man Card Over All This
I think I might lose my Man card over all this after really researching this subject today. I had to find a way to celebrate and honor friends who stand out and make this world a better place for all of us.
9 Empowering Songs For Women
Women rule the world in many ways. In music, these female artists have contributed one, many, or all of their songs to elevate, empower, and inspire other women. There is something about the power of media and art that has a long-lasting impact on women and girls from all around the world that transcends language and time.
What Women’s History Month Is About
With March being Women’s History Month, we observe how women have contributed to history and changed the lives of others. For us, music is so powerful for something that doesn’t require your eyes but to listen. This year’s theme celebrates “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.” This theme recognizes women throughout the country who understand the need to eliminate bias and discrimination from individuals’ lives and institutions for a positive future, said the National Women’s History Alliance.
Women’s History Month began as a local celebration in Santa Rosa, California as a “Women’s History Week” in 1978. The organizers selected the week of March 8 to correspond with International Women’s Day. The movement spread across the country as other communities initiated their own Women’s History Week celebrations the following year.
In 1980, an association of women’s groups and historians, led by the National Women’s History Project (now the National Women’s History Alliance), successfully lobbied for national recognition. In February 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued the first Presidential Proclamation declaring the Week of March 8, 1980 as National Women’s History Week. Since then, many activists and advocates have continually pushed Congress to recognize the achievements of women in the United States.
Through a lot of hard work and perseverance, International Women’s Day eventually turned into Women’s History Week in 1982. Following that accomplishment, the official Women’s History Month website states: “Throughout the next five years, Congress continued to pass joint resolutions designating a week in March as ‘Women’s History Week.’ In 1987, after being petitioned by the National Women’s History Project, Congress passed Pub. L. 100-9, which designated the month of March 1987 as ‘Women’s History Month.’”
Empowering Songs For Women:
We celebrate Women’s History Month to remind everyone of the achievements of women throughout the years in our culture and society, and why it’s important to study them and their important moments in history. Keep scrolling to see our top 9 picks of the most empowering songs for women across all genres:
'God is a woman' - Ariana Grande
Ever since Ari came out with this banger in 2018, we love referring to God as a woman. Our little pop queen makes us feel so powerful and sensual while listening to this powerful track, and it hits to this day. When she released the music video, she dedicated it to “my fellow goddesses who work their a–es off every day to ‘break the glass ceiling.'” And we’re still doing it.
'You Don't Own Me' - Lesley Gore
This 1963 track by the “It’s My Party” singer is an anthem for a woman declaring control over our own lives. From her body and her choices, the song is still relevant more than half a century later. Thanks to TikTok and singing competitions, this song is still pretty well known six decades after it was a hit. We think this is an important and catchy song that incites power within a woman.
'Survivor' - Destiny' Child
Destiny’s Child and Beyoncé have served us with countless female empowerment bops for decades. “Survivor” comes to the top of our minds and lists when thinking of the trio’s most powerful song for women. Knowles said of the songwriting process: “It was all about what survival means for women, and how hard it is to be one when there are people out there who are trying to bring you down.” She further commented on its concept in an interview with MTV in which she stated that “Survivor” was “basically about surviving different situations. Everyone in this world that I know, they’ve survived something, and I know the song is definitely inspirational. It really makes you feel strong and it really makes you feel like you can survive anything.”
'Bad Reputation' - Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
Rock star Joan Jett is a feminist icon and everyone has to have heard this song, as it had been featured in ads and movie soundtracks over and over since it released in 1980. The song has been featured in 1999’s 10 Things I Hate About You, the TV show Freaks and Geeks, Shrek, and the opening theme for the 2023 movie Red, White & Royal Blue. Over forty years later, this unapologetic track has remained a timeless, powerful anthem.
'Bitch Better Have My Money' - Rihanna
Rihanna may not be a singer first and foremost any more, but every time we put this song on, we feel absolutely unstoppable. Even if no one owes you money, you bet your bottom dollar that belting along to this while imagining someone who owes you cash is the most fun thing ever. Throw on this fierce 2015 track and let it all out, girl. As it has been widely reported, Ri-Ri actually wrote this track about her former accountant who left her “effectively bankrupt,” sued the accountant, and won millions.
'I'm Every Woman' - Chaka Khan
Chaka Khan’s 1978 R&B/soul smash was the singer’s debut single from her debut album. She wanted everyone to know that she’s every woman, and it’s all in her, as it is in all of us. The song has been so impactful, Whitney Houston covered the song in 1992 for The Bodyguard soundtrack. Chaka appeared in Whitney’s music video, among other powerful women. It’s hard to pick a favorite version, because both women sing this song from the soul and makes us feel so happy to be a woman.
'Unwritten' - Natasha Bedingfield
It really doesn’t matter if you like pop music or not. Natasha Bedingfield’s 2004 track is a universally beautiful track that fans of any genre can relate to. The lyricism alone is what gets us every time when the English singer’s chorus comes in: “Reaching for something in the distance, so close you can almost taste it, release your inhibitions, feel the rain on your skin. No one else can feel it for you, only you can let it in.”
'Just A Girl' - No Doubt
Gwen Stefani originally wrote this 1995 song as an act of rebellion of a woman against her strict parents who wouldn’t let her drive late at night. The anthem is the lead single from the band’s third studio album, Tragic Kingdom, and is regarded as being the breakthrough song that popularized No Doubt. The accompanying music video reflects the theme, with her bandmates living wildly in a messy bathroom while hers is pristine.
'This One's For The Girls' - Martina McBride
This 2003 country has became an anthem for young women when McBride sang the lines “Hold on to on to your innocence, stand your ground when everybody’s givin’ in.” If you’ve never heard the track, it makes us think of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” What we love about McBride’s track, though, is how it really feels like a song telling a story giving a younger version of ourselves advice, and that resonates so much more. In an interview with Billboard back in 2017, McBride said that although the song was an “immediate no-brainer” and fun to record, she also had something to say. “It felt like such a positive message, and it’s still one of my favorite songs to do live. It’s like a shot of energy that goes through the crowd.” McBride’s daughters, Delaney and Emma, sang background vocals alongside fellow country singers Carolyn Dawn Johnson and Faith Hill.
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
