Some Facts From National Women’s Month That You Might Not Know

Celebrating National Women’s Month in March

When Is National Women’s Month?

Women’s History Month is an annual observance to highlight the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society.

We celebrate it Sat, Mar 1, 2025 – Mon, Mar 31, 2025

As a gentlemen writing this article, some might have issues with the topic. Hear me out. I did some fair research and found some interesting facts on things that gentlemen do better than Men.

How Do Guys Celebrate National Women’s Month

It’s not a trick question, but everyone should take time to recognize it all year.

Celebrating Women’s Contributions Through Learning and Engagement. Honoring Women Through Music, Art, and Culture. Taking Action to Support Women. Recognizing Women in the Workplace. Promoting Leadership & Workplace Equality. Women’s History Month 2025 and Honoring the Past.

Some Facts About Women That Might Surprise You

Some things that Women are better at than Males

In an article I researched online, they listed things like women being better than men.

A study at the University of Georgia and Columbia University found that women are better learners. They have a better approach to expanding our minds. And according to researchers, women tend to be more attentive, flexible, and organized. So, at work, you’re more likely to understand the task at hand better than your male coworker.

Smarter

According to a study of IQ tests worldwide, women have higher IQs than men. Researcher James Flynn examined the IQs of people from the U.S., Europe, Canada, New Zealand, Argentina, and Estonia and found that women came out on top.

Men Are Messy

A study from San Diego State University of offices across the U.S. found that men’s desks and offices are germier than women’s. Researchers discovered that men had anywhere from 10 to 20 percent more bacteria in their workspaces than women—and scientists say it’s because men tend to be less hygienic.

No true statement then when I compare my desk to WCSX’s Donielle Flynn’s desk

Men Might Be Better Drivers But . . .

This is sad but true: Men are 77 percent more likely to die in a car accident than women, according to a study done by Carnegie Mellon University.

Women Tend To Eat Healthier

A survey of more than 14,000 people by the University of Minnesota showed that women choose far healthier foods than men. While men are more likely to chow down on frozen pizza and red meat, women are piling fruits and veggies onto their plates. It all sounds pretty simple.

Study Shows Women Make Better Bosses

Experts say that women make more excellent bosses because they are better listeners, mentors, problem solvers, and multitaskers than their male counterparts. In a recent Daily News article, management expert Jay Forte said, “It’s a very service-oriented economy [right now], so you need employees to be motivated. Women are better connectors than men and more astute about knowing how to activate passion in their employees.”

I Might Lose My Man Card Over All This

I think I might lose my Man card over all this after really researching this subject today. I had to find a way to celebrate and honor friends who stand out and make this world a better place for all of us.

9 Empowering Songs For Women

Women rule the world in many ways. In music, these female artists have contributed one, many, or all of their songs to elevate, empower, and inspire other women. There is something about the power of media and art that has a long-lasting impact on women and girls from all around the world that transcends language and time. What Women’s History Month Is About With March being Women’s History Month, we observe how women have contributed to history and changed the lives of others. For us, music is so powerful for something that doesn’t require your eyes but to listen. This year’s theme celebrates “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.” This theme recognizes women throughout the country who understand the need to eliminate bias and discrimination from individuals’ lives and institutions for a positive future, said the National Women’s History Alliance. Women’s History Month began as a local celebration in Santa Rosa, California as a “Women’s History Week” in 1978. The organizers selected the week of March 8 to correspond with International Women’s Day. The movement spread across the country as other communities initiated their own Women’s History Week celebrations the following year. In 1980, an association of women’s groups and historians, led by the National Women’s History Project (now the National Women’s History Alliance), successfully lobbied for national recognition. In February 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued the first Presidential Proclamation declaring the Week of March 8, 1980 as National Women’s History Week. Since then, many activists and advocates have continually pushed Congress to recognize the achievements of women in the United States. Through a lot of hard work and perseverance, International Women’s Day eventually turned into Women’s History Week in 1982. Following that accomplishment, the official Women’s History Month website states: “Throughout the next five years, Congress continued to pass joint resolutions designating a week in March as ‘Women’s History Week.’ In 1987, after being petitioned by the National Women’s History Project, Congress passed Pub. L. 100-9, which designated the month of March 1987 as ‘Women’s History Month.’” Empowering Songs For Women: We celebrate Women’s History Month to remind everyone of the achievements of women throughout the years in our culture and society, and why it’s important to study them and their important moments in history. Keep scrolling to see our top 9 picks of the most empowering songs for women across all genres:



















