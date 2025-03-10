Seeing Lewis Hamilton in a New Light: A Conversation with Michael E. Sawyer

British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton signs autographs during the Scuderia Ferrari HP Drivers' presentation event by Unicredit, in Piazza Castello in Milan, on March 6, 2025. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP) (Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images)

As a lifelong Formula One fan, I’ve read countless books about the sport—some great, some forgettable. But every now and then, a book comes along that doesn’t just inform; it makes you rethink everything you thought you knew. That’s exactly what happened when I picked up Sir Lewis about Lewis Hamilton by Michael E. Sawyer.

I get up at 3 a.m. to watch races in Baku and across the globe. I live and breathe F1. So when I started reading Sir Lewis, I didn’t expect it to completely change how I saw Lewis Hamilton. But it did.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 08: 4th placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes waves to the crowd after performing donuts on track for his final race with Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 08, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images)

“I don’t know what I expected when I got this,” I told Michael during our conversation, “but what you wrote made me think about Lewis in a completely different light, and I appreciate you for that.”

Michael’s gratitude was evident. “No, I really am grateful for that reading of it. Thank you. I really appreciate that.”

Learning About Lewis Hamilton

One of the most striking aspects of the book is how it explores Hamilton’s ability to juggle multiple aspects of his life at once—competing at the highest level while championing social causes and expanding his influence beyond racing.

“That’s why I start the book with him showing up to the Met Gala right after a crash in Italy,” Michael explained. “He just seamlessly goes from one thing to the next, as if it didn’t even happen. He compartmentalizes things in ways that are fascinating for an athlete at the top of his game.”

That focus, that ability to handle pressure on and off the track, is something I thought I understood about Lewis. But this book made me realize there’s so much more to him than just his driving ability.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc attend the Scuderia Ferrari HP Drivers’ Presentation by UniCredit event with a street demo in the city circuit through the streets of the city center in Milan, Italy, on March 6, 2025 (Photo by Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

Another area where Sir Lewis shines is its deep dive into Hamilton’s relationship with his father, Anthony.

Lewis Hamilton and His Father Anthony

“You took the easy answer away from us pretty quickly in the book,” I told Michael. “It’s always the same story: ‘Oh, his dad did this for him.’ But when you really get into it, there’s a deeper connection.”

Michael agreed. “Anthony Hamilton, in many ways, becomes the tip of the spear. But both his mother and stepmother were involved in keeping Lewis on track, whether financially or just making the time and space for him to pursue racing.”

His dad wasn’t just his manager—he was his mechanic, his motivator, and his biggest believer. And at the same time, he was pushing his son to succeed in a sport that is incredibly dangerous.

“That really hit me,” Michael admitted. “When Lewis found out Ayrton Senna had died—and they were racing that same weekend. His dad had to tell him that his hero had just died doing the very thing he wanted to do. And yet he still needed his son to stay focused enough to keep himself safe.”

That kind of parenting isn’t something most of us can relate to. It’s an impossible balance of pushing your child to greatness while knowing the risks.

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg – Reframed

Beyond Hamilton’s personal story, Sir Lewis also reframes some of the biggest rivalries of his career—particularly with Nico Rosberg.

“I appreciated how you framed Nico in the book,” I told Michael. “Because, as a fan, I always felt like he was the bad guy. Especially when he first got on F1 TV, he came off as a bit of an a-hole, venting about Lewis because he only beat him once.”

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Michael nodded. “Even when it was happening, I remember thinking, ‘I’m sick of Nico Rosberg.’ But looking back, I see that he positioned himself as a kind of villain because that was what it took for him to mentally prepare to compete against Lewis.”

Rosberg pushed himself to the absolute limit—cutting weight, making tiny adjustments to his car, sacrificing everything to beat Hamilton. And after he did, he realized he never wanted to go through that again.

“He found that extra gear for one year, but he wasn’t willing to go back to that place,” Michael said. “Whatever it took for him—mentally, emotionally, spiritually—he wasn’t going to do it again. And I think that’s worth considering when we talk about the level of competition in F1.”

Bottom Line

That’s the beauty of this book. It’s not just about Hamilton’s wins or records—it’s about the sacrifices, the mindset, and the deeper human story behind his career.

Lewis Hamilton attends the Scuderia Ferrari HP Drivers’ Presentation by UniCredit event with a street demo in the city circuit through the streets of the city center in Milan, Italy, on March 6, 2025 (Photo by Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

I already respected Lewis Hamilton more than almost any athlete on the planet. I didn’t think that could grow. But after reading Sir Lewis, it did.

And that’s the mark of a truly great book. I’m sure I’ll have Michael on again during the season – and we’ll talk about it here.

Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.