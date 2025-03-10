Top 10 Baseball Movies of All Time – Worst List Ever

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 31: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on August 31, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Baseball season is almost here. April 4th. Opening Day in Detroit. The greatest unofficial holiday in Michigan. The first cold beer at Comerica, the sound of a fastball popping into a catcher’s mitt—it’s almost here.

Photo Courtesy of Kayla Morgan

So, naturally, I’ve been getting myself in the mood. Watching highlights, digging out my lucky Tigers cap, and, like any good baseball fan, checking out some baseball movie rankings.

And that’s when I saw it.

The Hollywood Reporter’s list of the Top 10 Baseball Movies of All Time.

And I have so many questions.

Has the person who wrote this list ever played baseball? Ever been to a game? Ever thrown a baseball? Watched a movie? Owned a baseball glove? Worn a hat? Had a soul?

Because if they had done any of those things, there’s no way—NO WAY—this is the list they would’ve come up with.

Here’s what they picked:

Eight Men Out (1988) Moneyball (2011) Bull Durham (1988) Fear Strikes Out (1957) The Natural (1984) A League of Their Own (1992) Bang the Drum Slowly (1973) Sugar (2008) The Pride of the Yankees (1942) Boiling Point (1990) (A Japanese movie?!)

Now, I love baseball movies. I respect most of these. But there are some glaring omissions here—omissions so outrageous that I’m starting to think the person who made this list has never even held a baseball in their life.

WHERE THE HELL IS “MAJOR LEAGUE”?!

(Photo by Diamond Images/Getty Images)

This is, without question, the most unforgivable snub. No movie captures the spirit of baseball—especially Tigers fans’ love for an underdog team—like “Major League.” Wild Thing. Willie Mays Hayes. Lou Brown’s gruff wisdom. The greatness of Bob Uecker as Harry Doyle. It’s got heart, humor, and the best slow-motion home run moment in film history.

If you’re making a list of the best baseball movies and “Major League” isn’t on it, your list is trash.

No “Sandlot”?!

The gang of kids in a scene from the film ‘The Sandlot’, 1993. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

I don’t care if you played Little League or just watched your neighborhood friends play in the summer—you know “The Sandlot” is legendary. It’s the baseball movie that made every kid want to play the game. It’s about friendship, summer, and the pure joy of hitting a ball over the fence—only to realize that The Beast is waiting on the other side.

You’re killing me, Smalls.

No “For the Love of the Game”?!

Billy Chapel (played by Kevin Costner) is a pitcher for the Detroit Tigers in “For The Love Of The Game.” Photo credit: Ben Glass 1999 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Now, this one hurts on a personal level. How do you leave out a movie about the DETROIT TIGERS?!

Kevin Costner plays Billy Chapel, an aging Tigers pitcher staring down the Yankees, throwing a perfect game while reflecting on his life. It’s raw. It’s emotional. It’s got Vin Scully calling the game, delivering lines like “Tonight, he will rise above them all.”

And let me tell you something—if you’re a Tigers fan and don’t get chills when Chapel takes the mound at Yankee Stadium, you might not have a pulse.

“For the Love of the Game” is the ultimate baseball movie. It’s about baseball as life. It’s about giving everything to the game, even when you know your time is running out.

And yet… it’s not on the list.

But the Ultimate Crime? NO “FIELD OF DREAMS”?!

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Actor Kevin Costner walks onto the field prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

At first, I thought maybe I just missed it. Maybe it was there, and my eyes just skimmed over it.

But no. It’s not there. “Field of Dreams” didn’t make the cut.

I’m sorry, but WHAT?

This isn’t just a baseball movie. This is THE baseball movie. It’s the one that even non-baseball fans love. It’s about fathers and sons. It’s about nostalgia. It’s about the idea that the game, in its purest form, is magic.

If you grew up playing catch with your dad, if you ever stepped onto an empty field and felt like the game was bigger than just the players on it—you understand why “Field of Dreams” is untouchable.

And yet, this Hollywood Reporter list left it off.

Do they hate emotions? Do they hate dads? Do they hate America?

I swear, if you walk into Comerica Park on Opening Day and start asking fans what the greatest baseball movies of all time are, at least half will say “Field of Dreams” without hesitation. And the other half? They’ll still have it in their top three.

But apparently, not one person at the Hollywood Reporter thought it was worthy.

Other Crimes Against Baseball

No “The Naked Gun”?! Look, I know it’s technically not a baseball movie, but Leslie Nielsen’s umpire scene alone is funnier than half the movies on this list. If you’ve ever called a ball a strike just because you felt like it, you get it.

“Boiling Point” (1990)… really? This is a Japanese movie. Respect to Japan and their baseball passion, but how does this make the list over “Major League”?!

Opening Day Is Coming… and This List is Still Trash

Look, I get it. Everyone’s got their own opinions. But if you’re making a definitive list of baseball movies and leave out “Major League,” “The Sandlot,” “For the Love of the Game,” and “Field of Dreams”, your opinion is bad and you should feel bad.

The good news? Opening Day is just around the corner. Soon, we’ll have real baseball—Miggy may be retired, but the next generation of Tigers is here. We’ll be back at Comerica, complaining about bullpen decisions, debating batting orders, and hoping—praying—for a playoff push.

But until then, do yourself a favor: Watch “For the Love of the Game” and “Field of Dreams.” Remember what real baseball movies are supposed to feel like. And for the love of baseball—somebody get The Hollywood Reporter a glove and a bucket of baseballs. Maybe then they’ll get it right.

Go Tigers. See you on Opening Day.

Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.