‘A Quiet Place 3’ is in Active Development, Producer Says

The A Quiet Place franchise captivated audiences with its blend of suspense, horror, not to mention the lack of annoying and cringey dialogues. Since most of the scenes are silent, the films do not rely on jump scares or overused “scary” sound effects. Following the critical and commercial success of the first film in 2018, A Quiet Place Part II was released in 2021 and enjoyed similar success, proving there is franchise potential.

Fans have been asking for a third movie since the release of A Quiet Place: Day One, which both served as a spin-off and a prequel to A Quiet Place. Fortunately, the producer confirmed that A Quiet Place 3 is officially in active development.

EXCLUSIVE: A QUIET PLACE PART 3 is now in development, confirms producer Brad Fuller:



"We're starting to put it together right now." Full quote: https://t.co/T3KwzPjDGx pic.twitter.com/NTokBlYZ9k — The Direct (@TheDirect) March 8, 2025

A Quiet Place 3

In an interview with The Direct at SXSW, producer Brad Fuller provided an update about the much awaited third film. He confirmed that A Quiet Place 3 is still in the works and actively in development, also clarifying that the Lupita Nyong’o-led 2024 movie is not the third installment. Fuller noted that “’Day One’ is not ‘A Quiet Place 3,’ just to be clear” and that they are “starting to put [the threequel] together right now.”

Fuller also revealed that the delay was due to John Krasinski’s busy schedule, as he’s been occupied with the many demands that come with being a “Sexiest Man Alive.”

“You know, when we made the first one, John [Krasinski] didn’t have a lot on his plate. He had just come off ‘The Office,’ and he wanted to be a director,” said Fuller. “Now, he’s so in demand, and it’s hard to get him… He’s making a movie now, so as soon as he finishes that, hopefully, he will turn his attention to [‘A Quiet Place 3’]. We all want to finish that trilogy, and I’m hopeful there’s even more ‘Quiet Place’ movies beyond that.”

In a 2021 interview with Collider, Krasinski revealed that he already had plans for a third film even while preparing for the sequel. He said, “It’s interesting, I genuinely hadn’t thought about a second one when I was doing the first one. However, I really had these questions while I was doing it. I put the fires out in the distance in the first one, and I always thought to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we got to explore where those fires lead to? Who’s on the other end of those fires?’ But I never thought that there would be a sequel.”

He added that when he was writing the sequel, he started with these “fires” and that his brain just started coming up with questions of “what would this mean later on,” so he started writing notes in case there is a third movie.

Emily Blunt, who starred in the first two films with husband and director Krasinski, mentioned in a 2023 interview with Josh Horowitz (via Movieweb) that she discussed part 3 with Krasinski and Cillian Murphy, who starred in the second film as a survivor and Krasinski’s character’s friend.



Blunt said, “Well, Cillian [Murphy] and I were having a chat with John [Krasinski] about it last night. We were sitting on a rooftop all together drinking wine and… (pretends to act drunk), ‘You know what would be great? Is if we keep this thing going…’ I think there’s… it would have to be that we would all do it together.”

Blunt also confessed that she will not be doing a third film if there is a different director, saying, “I don’t want it to be with a different director if we did it again.”