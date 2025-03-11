Anti-Fall Airbag Vests Are Hilarious Genius
This is an amazing idea that is also hilarious: anti-fall airbag vests. At the same time, these are no joke. They are selling on Amazon starting at $999. Check out the anti-fall airbag vest in action:
It’s a genius idea, but man, what a kick in the pride at the same time. I would not be happy if I had to wear one, but if I fell and it saved me from injury? Maybe now it’s not so bad. According to the products claims, the anti-fall airbag vest absorbs 90% of impact. That’s an impressive statistic and it auto-employs when it feels a fall occurring.
Who’s Buying the Anti-Fall Airbag Vest?
Mostly, the companies that make the anti-fall airbag are looking at the elderly crowd, but there is some crossover into motorcycle enthusiasts, skiers, really any higher risk activity.. It’s an amazing idea, but again, if I had to wear it, I would tell no one.
I desperately would love to try one out, but with the $999 price tag, I’m going to need to cool my jets and hit pause on my dream of rolling down a hill while becoming the Stay-Puff Marshmallow Man. Here’s more from the company S-Airbag on how the technology works: