Anti-Fall Airbag Vests Are Hilarious Genius

Similar to the look of a fishing vest, The anti-fall airbag vests can protect its wearer from a staggering 90% of impact.

This is an amazing idea that is also hilarious: anti-fall airbag vests. At the same time, these are no joke. They are selling on Amazon starting at $999. Check out the anti-fall airbag vest in action:

This Wearable Airbag Protects the Elderly From Falls

It’s a genius idea, but man, what a kick in the pride at the same time. I would not be happy if I had to wear one, but if I fell and it saved me from injury? Maybe now it’s not so bad. According to the products claims, the anti-fall airbag vest absorbs 90% of impact. That’s an impressive statistic and it auto-employs when it feels a fall occurring.

Who’s Buying the Anti-Fall Airbag Vest?

Mostly, the companies that make the anti-fall airbag are looking at the elderly crowd, but there is some crossover into motorcycle enthusiasts, skiers, really any higher risk activity.. It’s an amazing idea, but again, if I had to wear it, I would tell no one.

I desperately would love to try one out, but with the $999 price tag, I’m going to need to cool my jets and hit pause on my dream of rolling down a hill while becoming the Stay-Puff Marshmallow Man. Here’s more from the company S-Airbag on how the technology works:

Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.

