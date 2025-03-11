Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Screamin’ Scott

Screamin’ Scott

Screamin’ Scott

Eddie’s Drive In Macomb County Favorite Car Hop All Set For New Season

Avatar photo
Author Screamin' Scott
Eddie's Drive-In

Eddie’s Drive-In Macomb County favorite car hop announces the opening date for the new 2025 season!

No Foolin’, Opening day will be Tuesday, April 1st. Let’s hope the weather cooperates so we can enjoy another great season at Eddie’s. Let the countdown start!

11th Season For Eddie’s Drive-In

Eddie's Drive-In
Scott Randall
Classic Cars Love Eddie’s Drive-In

Owner Sharyl Dawn purchased the car hop on May 9th, 2014. Sharyl says to mark your calendars for April 1st for an 11th-anniversary celebration! Along with some surprises, maybe some Friday movie nights, Spirit Days, Car shows and much more.

Owner of Eddies Drive-In with WCSX Screamin Scott
Scott Randall WCSX
Sharyl Dawn Owner of Eddies Drive-In with WCSX Screamin Scott

Bit Of Eddies History

East Side Car Hop Eddies Drive In
WCSX
Famous Eddies Drive-In

The idea of Eddie’s Drive-In is a ’50s car hop revival restaurant started by the original Eddie & Mary Catherin in 1987 when Eddie’s Drive-In became a real car hop with old-fashioned food. It’s a family place to take the kids for an ice cream treat. Even natural roller skating car hop waitresses roll up your window to take your order. Sharyl Dawn took control and has run it since 2014.

The menu is just what you remember a car hop would serve… hotdogs, corn dogs, fries, and a nice mug of root beer. Eddie’s signature dish is the “BIG Ed’s Burger, which is 1/3 pound of ground round beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Eddie’s favorite sauce.

Yes, The Almost Famous Screamin Burger Will Be Back

The Almost famous Screamin burger. Named after wcsx radio personality screamin scott
WCSX scott randall
Screamin Burger Is Back

The “Screamin Burger” was introduced 7 years ago when the owner, Sharyl Dawn, asked me to design a signature burger from Screamin’ Scott. It’s a 1/3 pound of ground round beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, thick onion rings, and the famous Ed sauce with some Sriracha hot sauce. The “Screamin’ Burger” is a hit every season!

Question: Will WCSX‘s Screamin Scott put on his roller skates for another try at being a car hop host? As of press time, Screamin’s insurance is up to date, but his Cardiologist has put a limit on burgers this season. Eddie’s does have some healthy alternatives to munch on, so don’t worry about Screamin.

Eddie’s Drive-In owner Sharyl Dawn’s idea was to have me on roller skates for an afternoon. Let’s film an episode of Hey Screamin’ Try This!  I came prepared with my Eddie’s Drive-in t-shirt and slacks. My worn-torn Riedell roller skates are the same skates I used in the 80s. The best part is after 3 hours of work, I retired with a couple of screamin’ burgers for Will Spurrier and myself—special thanks to Sharyl Collins and the staff on such a beautiful day. And be a part of Eddie’s Drive-In crew for just a few fun hours. Enjoy  Hey Screamin’ Try This Episode With Macomb County Famous Eddies Drive-In.

Looking For A Great Summer Job?

Flyer for job at Eddie's Drive In
WCSX Scott Randall
Eddie’s Wants You!

We’re Hiring!!! The 2025 season is approaching, and we are looking for a few fun people to join our staff!! Positions available include cook, prep, ice cream, register, and waitress/waiter (roller skating required). Experience is helpful but not necessary; we will train 16 and older. You can contact us here or apply online at Eddiesdrivein.com.

Screamin's Top 6 Favorite Midnight Snacks

February is National Snack Food Month, so for the rest of this month, I will focus on snacking in every way possible! Most days, I need a snack or five to make it through the day… and if I only make nutritious choices, that’s no fun.  What are your favorite midnight snacks?

Snacking more can have a positive on our overall health. There are times to be healthy and sometimes the bad snacks are fine if you enjoy them in moderation. Now a reminder: the choices I am about to tell you are not from a nutritional standpoint. The snacks I list are my favorites from over the years. You might agree to disagree with my choices. Others might look at and say, “Oh Yeah Baby.” Some snacks came from local establishments. Feel free to visit our local businesses. Tell them I sent you. It won’t mean anything, but it’s still fun to say, “Screamin’ Scott sent me.”

The definition of a Midnight Snack is a small portion of food generally eaten around midnight. Obvious, yes?  Snacks come in a variety of forms including packaged snack foods and other processed foods, as well as items made from fresh ingredients at home. Leftovers can be Midnight Snacks.  See if your favorites align with my choices.  Late after a night out, there is nothing like my favorite Midnight Snacks by the refrigerator light.

  • Midnight Snacks #1 TACOS

    Taco Snack

    Drunk Tank Brian Enjoys A Taco

    Good friend, Brian Paul Ermoyan, agrees with me as you can never go wrong with a Taco. Think of this, have you ever seen somebody sad with a taco? Never in my life have I ever cried over a taco. An excellent choice for a Midnight Snack is tacos.  

  • Midnight Snack #2 Leftover Pizza

     

    Pizza

    Leftover Pizza

    The minute you open the fridge your eyes will be laser-focused on a box of PIZZA. The gamble is always when you open the box to see how many slices are left in the box. Anything more than 2 slices is a win in my book. Never have to worry about brands when it comes to Midnight Snacks. Unless there is a name on the box. That’s the only common rule to follow. Don’t be that person who disregards the holding pizza note and eats it anyway. Unless you leave your own note with a promise to replenish the slices taken. There is always leftover pizza around the WCSX studios.

  • Midnight Snack #3 Lasagna

    Lasagna

    Home Made Lasagna

    Once you start Midnight Snacks you can’t stop. Lasagna is liquid gold at Midnight. Nothing fills that space in your stomach more than Lasagna hot or cold. Sometimes they say it tastes even better the next day. Midnight is the next day, right?

  • Midnight Snack #4 Salad

     

    Green Salad

    Just a Salad

    Ha! Just kidding you, nobody eats a salad at Midnight. Go to #5

  • Midnight Snack #5 Cookies

    Cookies

    Midnight Snack Delicious Cookies

    Midnight Snacks also include a sweet tooth and cookies hit the spot. Wash it down with ice-cold milk and you will know why Santa loves it so much.

  • Midnight Snack #6 Favorite Breakfast Cereal

    Cold Cereal

    Who says you have to eat cereal just at breakfast? Midnight snacks must include cereal. The only thing missing is cartoons. When all else fails at the fridge, there is always the midnight snack of champions.  Nothing is more satisfying than a large bowl of your favorite cereal. Or even better treat yourself to your kid’s cereal. They’ll never know because they should be fast asleep.

Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.

Sign Up For The 94.7 WCSX Classic Rock Insider Newsletter

Get the latest Classic Rock and local stories you need to know about, plus exclusive contests, games, and more!

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Avatar photo
Author Screamin' Scott
Category:
Tags:
,,

More WCSX

Load More