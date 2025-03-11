Eddie’s Drive In Macomb County Favorite Car Hop All Set For New Season
Eddie’s Drive-In Macomb County favorite car hop announces the opening date for the new 2025 season!
No Foolin’, Opening day will be Tuesday, April 1st. Let’s hope the weather cooperates so we can enjoy another great season at Eddie’s. Let the countdown start!
11th Season For Eddie’s Drive-In
Owner Sharyl Dawn purchased the car hop on May 9th, 2014. Sharyl says to mark your calendars for April 1st for an 11th-anniversary celebration! Along with some surprises, maybe some Friday movie nights, Spirit Days, Car shows and much more.
Bit Of Eddies History
The idea of Eddie’s Drive-In is a ’50s car hop revival restaurant started by the original Eddie & Mary Catherin in 1987 when Eddie’s Drive-In became a real car hop with old-fashioned food. It’s a family place to take the kids for an ice cream treat. Even natural roller skating car hop waitresses roll up your window to take your order. Sharyl Dawn took control and has run it since 2014.
The menu is just what you remember a car hop would serve… hotdogs, corn dogs, fries, and a nice mug of root beer. Eddie’s signature dish is the “BIG Ed’s Burger,“ which is 1/3 pound of ground round beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Eddie’s favorite sauce.
Yes, The Almost Famous Screamin Burger Will Be Back
The “Screamin Burger” was introduced 7 years ago when the owner, Sharyl Dawn, asked me to design a signature burger from Screamin’ Scott. It’s a 1/3 pound of ground round beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, thick onion rings, and the famous Ed sauce with some Sriracha hot sauce. The “Screamin’ Burger” is a hit every season!
Question: Will WCSX‘s Screamin Scott put on his roller skates for another try at being a car hop host? As of press time, Screamin’s insurance is up to date, but his Cardiologist has put a limit on burgers this season. Eddie’s does have some healthy alternatives to munch on, so don’t worry about Screamin.
Eddie’s Drive-In owner Sharyl Dawn’s idea was to have me on roller skates for an afternoon. Let’s film an episode of Hey Screamin’ Try This! I came prepared with my Eddie’s Drive-in t-shirt and slacks. My worn-torn Riedell roller skates are the same skates I used in the 80s. The best part is after 3 hours of work, I retired with a couple of screamin’ burgers for Will Spurrier and myself—special thanks to Sharyl Collins and the staff on such a beautiful day. And be a part of Eddie’s Drive-In crew for just a few fun hours. Enjoy Hey Screamin’ Try This Episode With Macomb County Famous Eddies Drive-In.
Looking For A Great Summer Job?
We’re Hiring!!! The 2025 season is approaching, and we are looking for a few fun people to join our staff!! Positions available include cook, prep, ice cream, register, and waitress/waiter (roller skating required). Experience is helpful but not necessary; we will train 16 and older. You can contact us here or apply online at Eddiesdrivein.com.