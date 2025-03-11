Eddie’s Drive In Macomb County Favorite Car Hop All Set For New Season

Eddie's Drive-In

Eddie’s Drive-In Macomb County favorite car hop announces the opening date for the new 2025 season!

No Foolin’, Opening day will be Tuesday, April 1st. Let’s hope the weather cooperates so we can enjoy another great season at Eddie’s. Let the countdown start!

11th Season For Eddie’s Drive-In

Scott Randall Classic Cars Love Eddie’s Drive-In

Owner Sharyl Dawn purchased the car hop on May 9th, 2014. Sharyl says to mark your calendars for April 1st for an 11th-anniversary celebration! Along with some surprises, maybe some Friday movie nights, Spirit Days, Car shows and much more.

Scott Randall WCSX Sharyl Dawn Owner of Eddies Drive-In with WCSX Screamin Scott

Bit Of Eddies History

WCSX Famous Eddies Drive-In

The idea of Eddie’s Drive-In is a ’50s car hop revival restaurant started by the original Eddie & Mary Catherin in 1987 when Eddie’s Drive-In became a real car hop with old-fashioned food. It’s a family place to take the kids for an ice cream treat. Even natural roller skating car hop waitresses roll up your window to take your order. Sharyl Dawn took control and has run it since 2014.

The menu is just what you remember a car hop would serve… hotdogs, corn dogs, fries, and a nice mug of root beer. Eddie’s signature dish is the “BIG Ed’s Burger,“ which is 1/3 pound of ground round beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Eddie’s favorite sauce.

Yes, The Almost Famous Screamin Burger Will Be Back

WCSX scott randall Screamin Burger Is Back

The “Screamin Burger” was introduced 7 years ago when the owner, Sharyl Dawn, asked me to design a signature burger from Screamin’ Scott. It’s a 1/3 pound of ground round beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, thick onion rings, and the famous Ed sauce with some Sriracha hot sauce. The “Screamin’ Burger” is a hit every season!

Question: Will WCSX‘s Screamin Scott put on his roller skates for another try at being a car hop host? As of press time, Screamin’s insurance is up to date, but his Cardiologist has put a limit on burgers this season. Eddie’s does have some healthy alternatives to munch on, so don’t worry about Screamin.

Eddie’s Drive-In owner Sharyl Dawn’s idea was to have me on roller skates for an afternoon. Let’s film an episode of Hey Screamin’ Try This! I came prepared with my Eddie’s Drive-in t-shirt and slacks. My worn-torn Riedell roller skates are the same skates I used in the 80s. The best part is after 3 hours of work, I retired with a couple of screamin’ burgers for Will Spurrier and myself—special thanks to Sharyl Collins and the staff on such a beautiful day. And be a part of Eddie’s Drive-In crew for just a few fun hours. Enjoy Hey Screamin’ Try This Episode With Macomb County Famous Eddies Drive-In.

Looking For A Great Summer Job?

WCSX Scott Randall Eddie’s Wants You!

We’re Hiring!!! The 2025 season is approaching, and we are looking for a few fun people to join our staff!! Positions available include cook, prep, ice cream, register, and waitress/waiter (roller skating required). Experience is helpful but not necessary; we will train 16 and older. You can contact us here or apply online at Eddiesdrivein.com.

Screamin's Top 6 Favorite Midnight Snacks

February is National Snack Food Month, so for the rest of this month, I will focus on snacking in every way possible! Most days, I need a snack or five to make it through the day… and if I only make nutritious choices, that’s no fun. What are your favorite midnight snacks? Snacking more can have a positive on our overall health. There are times to be healthy and sometimes the bad snacks are fine if you enjoy them in moderation. Now a reminder: the choices I am about to tell you are not from a nutritional standpoint. The snacks I list are my favorites from over the years. You might agree to disagree with my choices. Others might look at and say, “Oh Yeah Baby.” Some snacks came from local establishments. Feel free to visit our local businesses. Tell them I sent you. It won’t mean anything, but it’s still fun to say, “Screamin’ Scott sent me.” The definition of a Midnight Snack is a small portion of food generally eaten around midnight. Obvious, yes? Snacks come in a variety of forms including packaged snack foods and other processed foods, as well as items made from fresh ingredients at home. Leftovers can be Midnight Snacks. See if your favorites align with my choices. Late after a night out, there is nothing like my favorite Midnight Snacks by the refrigerator light.













Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.