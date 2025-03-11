This Day in Sports History: March 11

March is a big month in sport, with college basketball’s March Madness, NBA and NHL last-minute battles to clinch playoff spots, and MLB spring training. Notable sporting moments and legendary achievements have occurred on March 11. Let’s take a closer look at some of these.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records in Hockey

Historical moments in the NHL on March 11 include:

In the first NHL Championship game, the Toronto Arenas beat the Montreal Canadiens 7-3 in the first of a two-game set. 1924: The Montreal Canadiens swept the Ottawa Senators in two games to claim the NHL championship.

College Basketball Tournaments

March 11 has seen many memorable conference tournament games:

In the 48th ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, #3 Duke beat #6 North Carolina, 79-53. 2012: No. 17 Florida State defeated No. 4 North Carolina 85-82 in the 59th Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Basketball Tournament.

Sports History

Remarkable moments in sports history that occurred on March 11th include:

Canada's Kurt Browning won the Men's Figure Skating Championship in Prague. 2017: England retained the Six Nations Championship in rugby union with a 61-21 win over Scotland, achieving 11 consecutive wins.

These March 11 statistics highlight the early days of the Montreal Canadiens and some impressive streaks in sports history. The Canadiens’ 1924 Stanley Cup win was their second in franchise history. They currently hold 24 championship wins, the most of any NHL team. As the oldest continuously operating team in the league, their historical significance is undeniable.

Mike Bossy still holds the record for nine consecutive seasons with at least 50 goals. While Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin have each recorded nine 50-goal seasons, neither achieved the feat in nine straight seasons. Finally, Monica Seles may have ended Steffi Graf’s streak of 186 consecutive weeks ranked as world No. 1, but Graf holds the record for the most total weeks at the top, with 377.