The Best 313 Day Deals Celebrating Detroit

313 Day started out as an unofficial holiday celebrating Detroit. 313 is an area code long associated with Detroit and March 13th certainly seemed like the day that fit best. In this Article we find out more about this uniquely Detroit holiday and give a rundown of the best 313 Day deals.

Each year 313 Day gets a little bit bigger. In 2023, the City Council made 313 Day official which has helped the growth of the celebration. As Detroit continues to grow, rebuild, and refurbish, the energy the city gives off gets better and better.

Donielle Flynn The beauty of murals: This one is such a perfect fit for Eastern Market. Celebrating Detroit with 313 Day deals and celebrations.

313 Day Deals

Participating McDonald’s will offer Boston Coolers on 313 (March 13th only).

Detroit Historical Museum is free to the public from 5-8pm on March 13th.

The Detroit Pistons are bringing the 313 deals on March13th. They have a 313 Day chain for the first 3,130 fans at the game again the Wizards. Additionally, the first 15,000 will receive a Pixmob light-up bracelet that is interactive with the game play.

Buddy’s is offering 50% off of a Detroit style pizza when you buy one at full price. Code BOGO25

Atwater Brewery has amazing 313 Day deals: $3.13 beers starting at 11am and Detroit-themed food specials.

City Bird and Nest is a super cool store chuck full of Michigan made products. They even have an ornament for 313 Day.

A 313 Day Detroit Trivia and Live Show is happening from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Tocororo in Eastern Market on 313 Day. All the trivia questions are Detroit-themed.

I hope you found some great 313 Day deals! Happy 313 Day!

Here’s a look back at some of last year’s 313 Day celebrations in Detroit:

