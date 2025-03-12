Bam Margera & Tony Hawk Reunite for Epic Skate Session
Bam Margera and Tony Hawk just reunited for an epic skate session, and younger me would be losing it over this news!
On Wednesday, March 5, the two legendary skaters hit the “vert ramp,” reliving an unforgettable moment from Jackass: The Movie (2002). If you remember the hilarious skit “Sweaty Fat F—-“ (Content Warning: NSFW), where they shredded the ramp in oversized, bubble-wrapped outfits, well—this session brought back those vibes (minus the padding).
Margera shared the action on Instagram, teaming up with The Berrics, the exclusive Los Angeles skatepark where it all went down. Their post hyped up the moment, saying, “When we saw @tonyhawk & @bam__margera 👀 skating the vert ramp together, we knew it looked familiar! 🤔.”
Margera kept the nostalgia rolling with more clips and photos, giving a shoutout to his fellow skaters: “Thanks to @tonyhawk for the doubles sesh with @alphonzorawls, @andymac720 aka Macdonald and @staabpirate1.”
But that’s not all! Tony Hawk is also linking up with another Jackass legend—Steve-O! The duo will serve as executive producers for Sk8 or Die: The Lee Ralph Story, a series diving into the rise (and mysterious disappearance) of 1980s New Zealand skater Lee Ralph. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the goal is to build an anthology highlighting untold stories from skateboarding history.