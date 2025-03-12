Celebrate Bob Seger Day & the Closing of Travelin’ Man at the Detroit Historical Museum!

American rock singer and musician Bob Seger in London at the start of a British tour with his group, the Silver Bullet Band, 12th October 1977. He is wearing a t-shirt depicting comedian Steve Martin holding his 1977 album 'Let's Get Small'. (Photo Malcolm Clarke/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Detroit music fans, mark your calendars for a one-of-a-kind event as we bid farewell to Travelin’ Man: On the Road and Behind the Scenes with Bob Seger!

Join us for Bob Seger Day at the Detroit Historical Museum as we celebrate the final day of this incredible exhibition featuring 36 stunning photographs of Bob Seger, captured by legendary rock photographer Tom Weschler. This exhibition has given fans a rare, behind-the-scenes look at Seger’s career, and now, you have the chance to take a piece of it home!

Exclusive Photo Auction – Own a Piece of Rock History

As the exhibition comes to a close, guests will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bid on the framed photographs that have been on display for the past year. Each piece will be hand-signed by Tom Weschler on-site that evening and will come with a certificate of authenticity, making it a true collector’s item.

Tom Weschler Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Bob Seger and Mr. Bruce Springsteen: Pine Knob ’78

Proceeds from the auction will benefit Tom Weschler in honor of his decades-long contributions to rock photography, as well as the Detroit Historical Society, which has helped preserve and share Detroit’s rich musical legacy.

Special Guests & Stageside Chat about Bob Seger

In addition to the auction, the evening will feature a fascinating conversation with the man behind the camera, Tom Weschler, joined by some of Detroit’s most respected voices in rock journalism and radio:

🎸 Steve Kostan – Longtime Detroit rock DJ

🎸 Scott Randall – Screamin’ Scott from right here at CSX

🎸 Mark Pasman – Guitarist and radio host

🎸 Gary Graff – Award-winning music journalist & co-author of Travelin’ Man: On the Road and Behind the Scenes with Bob Seger

This will be an unforgettable deep dive into Bob Seger’s journey, the Detroit music scene, and the stories behind these iconic photos.

Tom Weschler

Food, Drinks & Great Company

No Detroit celebration is complete without great food and drinks! Guests can enjoy delicious bites from Oak House Deli, and a cash bar will be available. Your ticket even includes one complimentary drink to toast to Seger and this legendary collection of photographs.

About Tom Weschler

For those who don’t know, Tom Weschler is more than just a photographer—he’s a Detroit rock ‘n’ roll historian. As Bob Seger’s early road manager, he had exclusive access to capture the raw, unfiltered moments of Seger’s rise to fame. His work spans decades, featuring legendary artists like The Stooges, The Romantics, Glenn Frey, Grand Funk Railroad, Ted Nugent, Alice Cooper, Kid Rock, Mitch Ryder, and MC5.

In 2009, Weschler teamed up with Gary Graff to release Travelin’ Man, a book packed with behind-the-scenes photos and stories that bring Seger’s journey to life.

Don’t Miss This Final Chance!

This closing event is more than just an exhibit wrap-up—it’s a celebration of Detroit’s rock history, an auction of rare music photography, and a night of storytelling from those who lived it.

Get your tickets now and be part of Bob Seger Day at the Detroit Historical Museum!

View the Auction & Learn More Here: https://one.bidpal.net/seger/welcome

Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.