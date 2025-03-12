Def Leppard Launches Bracket Challenge

Def Leppard is getting in on the madness of March (wink, wink) with their own bracket challenge.

Dubbed the “On Through The Music Bracket Challenge,” this fun competition pits 64 of Def Leppard’s songs against each other in a bracket where fans will vote on their favorite songs. The songs have already been seeded and can be viewed at DefLeppard.com/Bracket.

The “On Through The Music Bracket Challenge” isn’t just about fun; there are prizes up for grabs, too. Fans can submit their own bracket for the chance to win the grand prize package consisting of a $200 gift card to the Def Leppard store, a set of Def Leppard Funko Pop figures, and a mystery Def Leppard vinyl.

Complete details on the competition are available at DefLeppard.com/Bracket.

Get ready to rock, roll, and battle it out! Welcome to Def Leppard's On Through The Music Bracket Challenge, where 64 of the band's most legendary songs go head-to-head in a fan-voted showdown!



Enter Here: https://t.co/jcGJS7tJTp pic.twitter.com/kFE8G1mC9l — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) March 11, 2025

This new competition comes a month after the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band released a cover of the Ben E. King classic “Stand By Me.” The cover, which can be heard below and is available for streaming/download here, was released to help raise funds to help those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.



Among those in Def Leppard who call Southern California home are guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell. Collen said in a statement, “In times of devastation, standing together is more important than ever. As a resident of Southern California for 35 years, I’ve witnessed the impact of wildfires as they continue to ravage communities across California. Our cover of Ben E. King’s ‘Stand By Me’ is a tribute to resilience, unity, and hope. All proceeds from our version will go directly to wildfire victims, helping those who need it most. Let’s stand by each other and make a difference—because no one should face hardship alone.”



Campbell added in his own statement, “Having spent most of my adult life living in L.A., it’s beyond heartbreaking to see the devastation wrought by the fires. I’m familiar with each and every neighborhood affected and know so many who have lost their homes and livelihoods. Our thoughts continue with them all as they begin to rebuild their lives and communities.”

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights