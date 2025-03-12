Michigan Spring Weather Is Here, But for How Long?

You may want to pinch yourself, because after a difficult winter, the sun is starting to shine and it really is starting to feel like spring is here in Michigan. While the past few winters have been very mild, this past winter was not, and much of the United States experienced colder than normal temperatures. Because of that, chances are people are even more psyched for the warm weather that’s ahead. I certainly can’t wait for spring and summer to really kick in, and it seems like a long time coming. So, now that spring weather is starting to come, how long will it last? Because it’s no fun if we’re in for a late winter surprise.

Michigan Spring Weather

Looking at the Climate Prediction Center’s numbers, for the next 14 days, through March 25, much of the U.S. is due for above normal temperatures. While the western part of the country is actually looking at below normal temperatures, most of the eastern part of the country, both north and south, are looking at more spring-like temperatures. The middle of the country is looking normal. For what it’s worth, precipitation also is above normal for most of the country through the end of March. Looking at the next three months, the NOAA says most of the country is looking at normal temperatures, with some areas, including the Northeast and South, in for above normal weather. So, it appears spring is really here for good across the United States.

Looking specifically at Michigan for the next week to 10 days, weather will be up and down and all around. According to the experts at the Weather Channel, while much of Michigan hits 70 with sunny skies on Friday, March 14, the high is expected to be only about 30 for Sunday, March 16. So, expect one last blast of cold, according to the latest forecast.

Did you know that the first day of the meteorological and astronomical spring are different? According to Accuweather, “The spring season associated with the vernal equinox, called astronomical spring, occurs on or around March 20 in the Northern Hemisphere, but meteorologists recognize March 1 as the first day of meteorological spring, which is based on annual temperature cycles and the Gregorian calendar.” So, it’s already spring in the meteorological sense, just not when it comes to the technical star as defined by the astronomical spring. I’m so ready. Let’s go.

