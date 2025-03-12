Does Michigan Have A State Dog? Interesting Fact Reveled That We Don’t

Screamin's pet Jett

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images ) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images )

State Dog? This is a good question to ask as we have a State Rock, the Petoskey Stone. We have a State Bird, The Robin, apple blossom (flower), eastern white pine (tree), brook trout (fish), white-tailed deer (game mammal), and the Petoskey stone (gemstone). Why don’t we have a State Dog?

Did The Question Of A State Dog Ever Come Up In Lansing?

Michigan does not have an official state dog, though a resolution to designate “shelter dogs” as the state pet was proposed in 2021. In 2021, Michigan House Representative Padma Kuppa introduced a resolution to make “shelter dogs” the state’s official designation for pets, but it did not pass.

What Are The Popular Breeds In Michigan?

Popular dog breeds in Michigan include the Labrador Retriever, German Shepherd, Golden Retriever, and my personal Favorite, the Rescue Mutt.

Scott Randall Taking a pause, Rock Dog Jett was Told to Sit

Michigan Is One Of 13 States That Does Not Currently Have A State Dog

The states that do include;

Alaska – Alaskan Malamute Connecticut – Siberian Husky Louisiana – Catahoula Leopard Dog Maryland – Chesapeake Bay Retriever Massachusetts – Boston Terrier New Hampshire – Chinook North Carolina – Plott Hound Pennsylvania – Great Dane South Carolina – Boykin Spaniel Tennessee – Bluetick Coonhound Texas – Blue Lacy Virginia – American Foxhound Wisconsin – American Water Spaniel

Meet Jett, My Rescue Pet Dog

Scott Randall Jett The Rock Dog Has Good Taste in Music

All my life, every one of my pets has been a rescue pet, from dogs to cats, birds, and even fish. I just have a soft spot for animals.

This loveable dog came into our life as its previous owner could not handle the dog as the owner was pregnant, and the dog was always jumping up on her. It was too much for the family to control. This is when Jet became part of our family at the Screamin’ Scott Ranch.

Jett is a Lab Sheppard mix with tons of energy that we thought we could handle. Jett is about one year old, and I can’t wait for the terrible twos coming. The saying goes, ” If you have one pet you have a family. Two or more pets and you are a referee.” As of this writer’s deadline, we have three pets and are awaiting one more rescue kitty cat from a co-worker. My problem is they are all girls.

These Are the Most Popular Dogs Right Now

There’s something truly special about having a close relationship with your pet. They say a dog is “man’s best friend,” and it’s totally accurate. I have friends and family who truly feel like their pets are a member of the family. Pets will be there for you through thick and thin. Pets are also know for being loyal, which can be a really good feeling in this world. So, what are the most popular dogs right now? Danspetcare.com has a great article out that names the most popular dogs in the world right now. In it, they describe that special relationship that one has with their pet. “From hunting to sled-pulling to herding and protection, dogs have helped us survive and thrive in countless ways,” they explain. “One of the most important roles dogs play in our lives is companionship.” So, what do you do if you’re in the market for a new dog? Danspetcare.com has some good advice on how to pick the right breed. They explain that finding the right breed is a big part of that decision. So, ask yourself, do you want a delicate breed or a more meaty, masculine breed? Also, what’s the purpose of you wanting a pet? Do you want a pet for protection, or are you looking for a small buddy for some companionship? Either way, when you’re in the market for a new pet, make sure to have lots of questions and ask the right people before settling on your little guy or gal. I remember one of my friends buying the cutest little puppy ever only to see it grow into a huge dog that was almost too big for her apartment. She loved him, but it was quite a surprise. Read on to discover the most popular dogs right now and some more stats. Find more via Danspetcare.com here











Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.