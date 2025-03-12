Does Michigan Have A State Dog? Interesting Fact Reveled That We Don’t

State Dog? This is a good question to ask as we have a State Rock, the Petoskey Stone. We have a State Bird, The Robin, apple blossom (flower), eastern white pine (tree), brook trout (fish), white-tailed deer (game mammal), and the Petoskey stone (gemstone). Why don’t we have a State Dog?
Did The Question Of A State Dog Ever Come Up In Lansing?
Michigan does not have an official state dog, though a resolution to designate “shelter dogs” as the state pet was proposed in 2021. In 2021, Michigan House Representative Padma Kuppa introduced a resolution to make “shelter dogs” the state’s official designation for pets, but it did not pass.
What Are The Popular Breeds In Michigan?
Popular dog breeds in Michigan include the Labrador Retriever, German Shepherd, Golden Retriever, and my personal Favorite, the Rescue Mutt.
Michigan Is One Of 13 States That Does Not Currently Have A State Dog
The states that do include;
Alaska – Alaskan Malamute
Connecticut – Siberian Husky
Louisiana – Catahoula Leopard Dog
Maryland – Chesapeake Bay Retriever
Massachusetts – Boston Terrier
New Hampshire – Chinook
North Carolina – Plott Hound
Pennsylvania – Great Dane
South Carolina – Boykin Spaniel
Tennessee – Bluetick Coonhound
Texas – Blue Lacy
Virginia – American Foxhound
Wisconsin – American Water Spaniel
Meet Jett, My Rescue Pet Dog
All my life, every one of my pets has been a rescue pet, from dogs to cats, birds, and even fish. I just have a soft spot for animals.
This loveable dog came into our life as its previous owner could not handle the dog as the owner was pregnant, and the dog was always jumping up on her. It was too much for the family to control. This is when Jet became part of our family at the Screamin’ Scott Ranch.
Jett is a Lab Sheppard mix with tons of energy that we thought we could handle. Jett is about one year old, and I can’t wait for the terrible twos coming. The saying goes, ” If you have one pet you have a family. Two or more pets and you are a referee.” As of this writer’s deadline, we have three pets and are awaiting one more rescue kitty cat from a co-worker. My problem is they are all girls.
