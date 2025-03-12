University of Michigan to Host Zach Bryan in First-Ever Concert at the Big House Sept. 27

University of Michigan Stadium

The University of Michigan has announced that a Grammy award-winning artist will hold a first-ever concert at the Big House on Sept. 27.

Zach Bryan will headline the event, the first of its kind for the Big House in its more than 98 years of service to the Ann Arbor community.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Rob Rademacher, chief operating officer for Michigan Athletics, said that the idea to host the concert materialized through an arrangement with Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG).

“We in athletics have been trying to do this for a while now,” Rademacher said. “I’ve been in conversations for over, quite frankly, 10 years where we just haven’t been able to do it for a number of reasons. Recently, last fall, in November, I was introduced to the promoter AEG and their staff. They got our vision very quickly of what we were trying to do, which was to sell out Michigan Stadium, make it a big event.”

Rademacher hoped to capitalize on the Big House’s history of setting attendance records for NCAA football games. According to The Michigan Daily, Zach Bryan’s concert sold out within days of tickets becoming available in February. The concert is likely to become the largest ticketed show in U.S. history.

Pulling off a concert of this proportion in the nearly 100-year-old Big House isn’t easy. Rademacher said his team has been working with AEG’s technical staff to ensure production equipment works within the stadium’s footprint.

Michigan’s football schedule for 2025-2026 also worked out in Rademacher’s favor for hosting a concert. The Michigan team has three weeks off between games at the stadium. “We didn’t want to have a concert at Michigan Stadium — that a lot of students would want to go to — compete with an away football game and (have students watch) that on TV,” he said.