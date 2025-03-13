Liam Gallagher Isn’t Happy About Recent Oasis Leaks to the Press

This month has seen some potential “leaks” from the Oasis camp about their upcoming tour, and Liam Gallagher is understandably not happy about it.



The latest leak comes from NME, who report that “sources” close to the tour have confirmed who will be playing with Liam and Noel Gallagher. This led to Liam to take to X (formerly Twitter) and write, “NME tell me who your source pots are that keep giving you info about OASIS and I’ll give you an exclusive interview about up n coming OASIS tour you can have it all but how much do you want it LG x.”

When a fan asked him about doing an interview now when he previously said he wouldn’t be doing interviews about the tour, Liam responded, “I want to know who the bands close sources are there saying we have a mole in the crew.”

Another fan then asked, “Into has been leaking for a while what does it matter now? The tour is around the corner anyways.” Liam replied, “That’s what broke Oasis up before.”

In fact, Liam has previously addressed the matter of him and Noel not doing interviews around the tour because of their rocky past with the press. In October 2024, a fan said to Liam on X, “I think Noel doesn’t want to do interviews with you because you’re funnier.” Liam replied to the fan, “We don’t want to do interviews coz we’re scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship.”

Whether they change their minds and end up doing an interview is up to Liam and Noel. Whatever they decide to do, fans the world over will continue to count down the days until the kick-off of the “Live ’25” tour, which begins on July 4 in Cardiff, UK. As of publishing, the only date listed on the Oasis website that still shows tickets for sale is the November 4 show in Melbourne, Australia. All other dates are sold out.

Oasis – Live ’25 Tour Dates

7/4/25 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

7/5/25 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

7/11/25 – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK

7/12/25 – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK

7/16/25 – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK

7/19/25 – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK

7/20/25 – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK

7/25/25 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

7/26/25 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

7/30/25 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

8/2/25 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

8/3/25- Wembley Stadium, London, UK

8/8/25 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK

8/9/25 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK

8/12/25 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK

8/16/25 – Croke Park, Dublin, IE

8/17/25 – Croke Park, Dublin, IE

8/24/25 – Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON

8/25/25 – Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON

8/28/25 – Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

8/31/25 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

9/1/25 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

9/6/25 – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

9/7/25 – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

9/12/25 – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX

9/13/25 – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX

9/27/25 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

9/28/25 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

10/21/25 – Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea

10/25/25 – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

10/26/25 – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

10/31/25 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

11/1/25 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

11/4/25 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

11/7/25 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia

11/8/25 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia

11/15/25 – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

11/16/25 – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

11/19/25 – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

11/22/25 – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

11/23/25 – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil



