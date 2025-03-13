Luxury & Performance SUV Showdown – Car Review from Big Jim’s Garage

It’s always fun doing an automotive review in Michigan. Detroit drivers demand a lot from their SUVs—room for the family, comfort for the commute, and enough capability to handle Michigan winters or an Up North getaway. Over the past six months, I’ve had the chance to get behind the wheel of some of the newest and most talked-about luxury SUVs on the market. From the rugged heritage of the Toyota Land Cruiser to the modern tech-packed Mazda CX-70 PHEV, I put them all through real-world testing to see what makes each one stand out.

2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium Review – Luxury Off-Roading, Reborn

Lexus completely revamped the GX for 2024, moving it to the TNGA-F platform, the same one underpinning the new Land Cruiser. Power comes from a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 making 349 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s got full-time four-wheel drive, a Torsen limited-slip center differential, and an available electronic locking rear differential. This thing is built to tackle serious terrain while maintaining Lexus-level refinement inside. The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is a huge upgrade over the outdated system in the old GX, and the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster keeps all the info you need right in front of you. The ride in Detroit traffic is composed but firm—this is still a body-on-frame SUV, after all.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser First Edition – A Return to Roots

After going upscale in previous generations, Toyota brought the Land Cruiser back as a more purpose-driven off-roader. It now shares the platform with the GX but uses Toyota’s i-Force Max hybrid powertrain—a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder paired with a 48-hp electric motor, delivering a combined 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. The hybrid system provides instant torque at lower speeds, making off-road crawling easier. The Land Cruiser gets a full-time 4WD system, Multi-Terrain Select with Crawl Control, and a locking rear differential. The First Edition trim adds retro styling touches, round LED headlights, and roof racks, giving a nod to the nameplate’s heritage. Inside, you get a 12.3-inch touchscreen with the latest Toyota software, but the cabin feels a bit more utilitarian compared to the Lexus.

Jim OBrien

2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus – Electrified Luxury for the Road Ahead

Mazda’s CX-70 PHEV aims to shake up the midsize SUV space with its plug-in hybrid setup. It features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, producing a combined 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. With an estimated 26 miles of all-electric range, the CX-70 allows for daily commuting without using a drop of gas—perfect for short city trips in Detroit. When running as a hybrid, it remains efficient, offering a solid balance between power and economy. The interior is a highlight, featuring Nappa leather, real wood trim, and Mazda’s signature driver-focused cockpit. Tech-wise, it comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and a head-up display. While Mazda’s infotainment system has been criticized in the past for its rotary controller, the new screen is fully touch-capable when using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

2025 Honda Pilot AWD Black Edition – Practical, Tech-Savvy, and Ready for Anything

The Honda Pilot has always been a staple in the three-row SUV segment, but the Black Edition takes it up a notch with a sportier, more aggressive look. Under the hood, you’ll find Honda’s tried-and-true 3.5-liter V6 making 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. While it may not have the off-road chops of the Land Cruiser or GX, it does get Honda’s i-VTM4 torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system, which does a great job of distributing power for better grip in Michigan’s unpredictable weather. Inside, you get a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an available 12-speaker Bose premium sound system. Honda’s reputation for practicality is on full display with clever storage solutions, configurable seating, and a hands-free power tailgate for easy loading.

Each of these SUVs brings something unique to the table, whether it’s luxury, electrification, or rugged capability. What’s clear is that the SUV segment continues to evolve, offering more choices than ever for drivers who want versatility without compromise. It’s a wonderful part of doing a vehicle review. Seeing the evolution from behind the wheel.

Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.