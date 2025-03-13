One Michigan Small Town Beer Scene is Thriving

The only thing better than a thriving big city beer scene is a great Michigan small town beer scene. Well, both big city and small town beer scenes are equally awesome, but it’s time to put the spotlight on some great small town beer scenes for once. After all, there’s something special and unique about a small town beer scene that’s packed with local culture, community and heart. Now, one Michigan small town beer scene has been named one of the best in the country.

Michigan Small Town Gets Honored

The experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best small town beer scenes in America, as part of their 10 Best series. This series has experts picking spots for which to vote, and then readers voting for their favorites. “These 10 U.S. small towns, each with a population of fewer than 30,000, have been nominated by an expert panel and voted as the best by our readers for having the most outstanding beer scenes in the nation,” they state in the feature. “These spots offer plenty of festivals, great breweries, brewpubs, and beer bars to enjoy — all accompanied by small-town hospitality.”

Coming in at No. 4 on the tally is Traverse City, Michigan. USA Today raves about the spot, stating, “Traverse City has become a hotbed of craft beer action in the already beer-centric state of Michigan.” They add, “The town features a sizable collection of breweries, taprooms, and brewpubs, including Jolly Pumpkin, North Peak Brewing Company, Brewery Terra Firma, Earthen Ales, and Right Brain Brewery.”

Now is an important time to support your local craft brewery. “Craft has been going through a painful period of rationalization as demand growth has slowed and retailers and distributors look to simplify their offerings or add options for flavor and variety outside of the craft category,” said Bart Watson, vice president of strategy and membership, Brewers Association, as 2024 closed out. “That said, breweries have reacted to these changes by focusing on distribution, continuing to innovate in their taprooms and brewpubs, creating groups and partnerships, and offering a wider range of beverages in their portfolios.”

So, that’s all the more reason to enjoy some local brews. Think of it as also helping out the local craft brewer industry.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.