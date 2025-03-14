Electrified vs. Traditional Power: The Future of Driving? Three Different Auto Reviews

Living in Detroit, the heart of the American auto industry, I’ve seen firsthand how cars are evolving. It’s an interesting time to do auto reviews. Every automaker is talking about electrification, but the reality on the ground is that people are still skeptical. The transition to EVs and hybrids is happening, but is it better than what we’ve known for decades? Over the past six months, I’ve had the chance to test three very different approaches to performance: a plug-in hybrid, a full EV, and a traditional gas-powered V8. So, which one truly delivers the best experience?

2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus – Bridging the Gap

Mazda’s new CX-70 PHEV is an attempt to meet buyers in the middle: it offers all-electric driving for short trips, but when you need extra range, the gas engine kicks in. It features a 2.5L four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, producing 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. More importantly, it has an estimated 26 miles of pure EV range, which is great for daily commutes without using a drop of gas.

Driving around Metro Detroit, the transition between electric and gas power is seamless. The instant torque from the electric motor gives it a surprisingly strong launch, and it handles more like a sports sedan than a typical SUV. The cabin is upscale, with Nappa leather, real wood trim, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. But here’s the thing: while the plug-in hybrid concept is great, 26 miles of EV range isn’t enough to fully ditch the pump. On longer drives, you’re still relying on gas, and cold Michigan winters can cut that range even further. It’s a smart option for those who aren’t ready to fully commit to an EV but want to dip their toes into electrification.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Limited AWD – The Full EV Experience for an auto review

If you’re going all-in on an EV, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 makes a strong case. With its futuristic design and a 77.4 kWh battery, it offers up to 266 miles of range and 320 horsepower from its dual-motor AWD system. Unlike the Mazda, this one never needs gas—just a charger.

The first thing that stood out? It’s shockingly quick. The instant torque launches you off the line like a sports car, and the low center of gravity makes it feel planted. Inside, it’s like stepping into the future: a wide, dual 12.3-inch display setup, a spacious cabin with a flat floor, and a minimalistic design that feels more like a tech gadget than a car.

But while the IONIQ 5 is great for daily driving, charging infrastructure in Michigan is still a hurdle. If you have a home charger, it’s no problem, but road-tripping in an EV still requires planning. Cold weather also affects range—on a freezing Detroit morning, you’re going to see a noticeable drop in how far you can go on a charge. For the EV-curious who can charge at home, it’s an excellent choice. For those without easy charging access, it might be a tough sell.

2024 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance – The Last of a Dying Breed?

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, we have the Lexus IS 500, a car that completely ignores electrification in favor of an old-school, naturally aspirated 5.0L V8. It cranks out 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque, and it sounds every bit as good as you’d hope.

Driving this thing in Detroit is a reminder of why people love big, naturally aspirated engines. No waiting for a charge, no worrying about EV range—just put your foot down and enjoy the sound of a roaring V8. The steering is sharp, the chassis is well-balanced, and it feels like a proper sports sedan. But here’s the reality: this type of car is disappearing. Emissions regulations, fuel economy targets, and the EV push mean that V8-powered sports sedans are becoming an endangered species. If you’re a purist who loves the feel of a naturally aspirated engine, this might be one of the last chances to own something like this.

So, What’s the Future?

Each of these cars represents a different path forward. The Mazda CX-70 PHEV is a transition vehicle, letting you experience EV driving without full commitment. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 proves that EVs are exciting and usable, but infrastructure and range anxiety are still real concerns. And the Lexus IS 500 reminds us why gas-powered performance cars are so special—before they fade away.

For Detroiters, where long drives, unpredictable weather, and charging access all play a role, the best choice depends on how ready you are for the shift. But one thing is clear: the future of driving isn’t going to be just one thing—it’s going to be all of them, at least for now.

Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.