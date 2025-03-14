Michigan Dream Getaway: Where We Want to Go in 2025

Here we are, nearly 20% of the way through 2025 in Michigan , and for many of us, that means one thing: it’s time to start planning a vacation. If you haven’t booked anything yet, now’s the time. Because let’s be honest—after months of gray skies, freezing temps, and pothole-riddled roads, we all deserve a break. But where do we want to go the most?

A new report analyzed internet search data to find each state’s most unique “dream travel destination”—not necessarily the #1 most popular spot, but the place that people in each state are searching for more intensely than the rest of the country. And for us here in Michigan? Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Why Do Michigan Folks Love Fort Lauderdale?

It makes perfect sense. By mid-March, most of us are completely over winter. The thought of stepping off a plane into 80-degree sunshine instead of layering up in a winter coat is pure bliss. Fort Lauderdale offers everything we’re craving: white sand beaches, warm ocean breezes, great food, and just enough nightlife to keep things exciting without being overwhelming. Plus, it’s a quick flight from Detroit Metro, making it an easy and accessible escape.

But we’re not the only ones looking for some sun. A total of 10 states picked Florida cities as their top search, proving that the Sunshine State remains one of the top warm-weather destinations in the country. Four more states picked Hawaii, three want to hit up Vegas, two are eyeing Southern California, and five are looking toward Arizona—either Phoenix or Tucson. (Hopefully, those travelers are going soon, because summer in Arizona isn’t exactly “vacation weather.”)

Travel Trends Across the Country

While a lot of us are chasing the sun, some states are looking for the exact opposite. People in Arizona—who will soon be dealing with triple-digit heat—are searching for vacations in Seattle. Similarly, Alabamians are dreaming of Denver, and folks in Florida and Georgia are itching for a trip to New York City.

Then there are the travel trends that make you scratch your head. Wyoming residents, for example, are apparently searching for vacations in Minot, North Dakota. I mean, nothing against Minot, but unless there’s some hidden gem we’re all missing, this might just be one guy trying to plan a trip to visit his parents.

Other states are keeping it regional. Mississippians want to head over to Houston, and Louisianans are looking at Atlanta. Not exactly bucket-list trips, but sometimes a quick getaway is all you need.

International Travel Dreams

If you’re thinking bigger than a domestic trip, you’re not alone. The report also looked at the most popular international destinations, and Japan seems to be the big winner. South Dakota, California, and Hawaii all had Japan as their top search. Thailand is drawing interest from people in Oregon and Nebraska, while Dubai is the dream destination for Oklahoma travelers.

Closer to home, several states are zeroing in on Caribbean hotspots, including Jamaica, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Cancun, Costa Rica, and Panama. Virginia and Maryland are fixated on El Salvador, which is an interesting outlier. And only one state—Massachusetts—is dreaming of Europe, specifically Greece.

Surprisingly, Canada got zero love in this report. You’d think at least one state would be eyeing Banff, Vancouver, or even Montreal, but nope—seems like everyone is looking for warmer waters or a total culture shift.

Time to Get Planning

No matter where you want to go, the message is clear: don’t wait to book your trip. Flights are filling up, hotel prices are creeping higher, and before you know it, summer will be here with nothing planned.

So whether you’re dreaming of Fort Lauderdale, a Vegas weekend, or even a bucket-list trip to Japan, now’s the time to lock it in. We’ve endured another long Michigan winter, and we’ve earned this. Let’s make 2025 a year to remember—starting with a vacation that takes us anywhere but here.

