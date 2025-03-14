Selena Gomez Surprises Steve Martin and Martin Short with Their SAG Awards

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short star together in the hit series Only Murders in the Building. Gomez, who’s been busy attending award shows for her nominations for the controversial film Emilia Pérez, naturally showed up at the SAG Awards, where their show was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.



When they won, Gomez’s unfiltered and dumbfounded speech became one of the highlights of the night. She kicked it off with, “Wait, we never win. This is so weird,” and humorously added, “Marty and Steve aren’t here because, you know, they don’t really care.”

Gomez recently surprised the two veteran actors with their SAG Awards while shooting the next season of their hit series.

Selena Gomez Surprises Steve Martin and Martin Short

In an Instagram video posted by the Only Murders in the Building account, Gomez is seen telling the camera that they were going to surprise Martin and Short with their trophies. She’s joined by their co-star, Michael Cyril Creighton, and the show’s co-creator and executive producer, John Hoffman. Hoffman, who clearly knows the two actors well, said, “It’s a surprise. They don’t know it’s coming. Cross your fingers they don’t say anything too inappropriate.”

Gomez then walked onto the set where Martin and Short were sitting and announced, “And the SAG Award goes to Steve Martin and Martin Short.” The two didn’t immediately notice Gomez, only reacting when they heard the crew’s excited response.

Short pretended to deliver an acceptance speech and joked, “I would like to thank the Academy and everyone in the crew… Whose names [I] just don’t know.”

Gomez accepted the award during the ceremony, and after getting over her initial shock, she thanked the two actors who “raised” her and expressed how “grateful” she was to everyone. She went on to thank the writers, adding that “everyone deserves this.” Gomez wrapped up her speech with, “I take it home for all of us, and I’m bringing this back to New York for season 5. Thank you so much. I’m so grateful.”

Martin Short acknowledged his win by sending a statement (via People), “The honor of being in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is the most spectacular compliment anyone could be given. The honor of being awarded by your peers is even greater. Thank you so, so much.”

There’s no official premiere date for Season 5 yet, but the cast and crew have been in production since the beginning of this month.

We're back in production! Season 5, here we go! 🎬 #OMITB pic.twitter.com/LBGciqLZGx — Only Murders in the Building 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) March 3, 2025